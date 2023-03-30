Search icon
Korean man tries pani puri for the first time, his reaction is now a viral video

The video shows a Korean man tasting pani puri, followed by his excitement and desire to try more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 08:47 AM IST

New Delhi: We don't need to sing pani puri's praises because it is, without a doubt, one of the most famous snacks! Many people find it to be a consolation food, and you simply cannot have just one. And when this Korean man decided to try the tasty snack on the streets, he was super delighted.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The video shows a Korean man tasting pani puri, followed by his excitement and desire to try more. The sweet, tangy, and spicy flavours of the snack pique his interest, and he shares his eagerness to try new and interesting foods.

“I'm trying something new and exciting - Street Pani Puri! Do you have a favorite Indian street food? Let me know in the comments below, and maybe I'll give it a try next. Yum!" reads the video caption. 

Since being posted two days ago, the video has garnered over 1.8 lakh views and countless comments. Many people suggested street cuisine options for him to try next.

"Try vada pav and misal pav in Bombay!" one person suggested. "Yes, street Pani puri is the best," said another. "I like spicy pani puri," a third said. "Try chole bhature," said a fourth. "I can eat 25 spicy pani puris," a fifth said.

 

