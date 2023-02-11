Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Korean man sings Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's 'Kabira' as wedding gift to Indian friends, video goes viral

Korean man singing a Hindi Bollywood song, 'Kabira' at a wedding has since become viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 08:34 PM IST

Korean man sings Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's 'Kabira' as wedding gift to Indian friends, video goes viral
Korean man sings Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's 'Kabira' as wedding gift to Indian friends, video goes viral | Photo: Instagram

Not just among Indians but also among foreigners, Bollywood songs are quite well-known. Numerous viral videos highlight the magic of Bollywood songs that have the world singing along. The world does not lack the Bollywood touch, whether it be an Indian man singing a well-known Arjit Singh song on the streets of New York or a street performer singing the legendary "Ajeeb Dastan" by Lata Mangeshkar in Paris.

Another video of a Korean man singing a Hindi song at a wedding has since become popular on social media. Kim Jaehyeon posted a video on Instagram of him practising the Rekha Bhardwaj and Tochi Raina song Kabira. The Korean man can be seen in the video telling people that he chose to sing Kabira for a friend's wedding.

He begins his preparations a month in advance and even records the Korean lyrics so he can learn them. On the final day, he appears on stage with a guitarist and sings the song flawlessly. He begins to sing, and many people applaud him.

The now-viral video was shared by Kim on his Instagram with caption that reads, "I cannot speak any Indian languages at all, but to offer my congratulations to the newlywed couple @nishant_gawande1 & @pranjali_77 , I prepared this song. Although I made a lot of mistakes on the stage, I loved and appreciated that everybody liked my singing! Thank you."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shar

 

So far, the video has received over 2 lakh views and 43,000 likes. Netizens were awestruck by the man’s performance, as over 430 internet users expressed their reaction in the comment section of the viral post.

READ | IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 budget-friendly foreign destinations from India that will satisfy your wanderlust
Niagara Falls freezes due to blizzard, see beautiful photos
Not drinking enough water in winter season? Here are some simple ways to stay hydrated
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of bitter gourd: From diabetes management to improved digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.