Korean man sings Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's 'Kabira' as wedding gift to Indian friends, video goes viral | Photo: Instagram

Not just among Indians but also among foreigners, Bollywood songs are quite well-known. Numerous viral videos highlight the magic of Bollywood songs that have the world singing along. The world does not lack the Bollywood touch, whether it be an Indian man singing a well-known Arjit Singh song on the streets of New York or a street performer singing the legendary "Ajeeb Dastan" by Lata Mangeshkar in Paris.

Another video of a Korean man singing a Hindi song at a wedding has since become popular on social media. Kim Jaehyeon posted a video on Instagram of him practising the Rekha Bhardwaj and Tochi Raina song Kabira. The Korean man can be seen in the video telling people that he chose to sing Kabira for a friend's wedding.

He begins his preparations a month in advance and even records the Korean lyrics so he can learn them. On the final day, he appears on stage with a guitarist and sings the song flawlessly. He begins to sing, and many people applaud him.

The now-viral video was shared by Kim on his Instagram with caption that reads, "I cannot speak any Indian languages at all, but to offer my congratulations to the newlywed couple @nishant_gawande1 & @pranjali_77 , I prepared this song. Although I made a lot of mistakes on the stage, I loved and appreciated that everybody liked my singing! Thank you."

So far, the video has received over 2 lakh views and 43,000 likes. Netizens were awestruck by the man’s performance, as over 430 internet users expressed their reaction in the comment section of the viral post.

READ | IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav