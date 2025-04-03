A viral video featuring a Korean woman, has caught attention as she recreates the popular Dosa trend inspired by Keerthy. In the clip, she is seen savouring a plate of dosa at a local South Indian restaurant, declaring it her "favourite" dish.

Keerthy Suresh's playful confession of love for dosas has taken the internet by storm, thanks to a creative spin by music producer and YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate. The South Indian actress once humorously chose dosas over other food options, showcasing her unwavering affection for the South Indian delicacy. And Mukhate transformed the clip into a quirky track, blending Keerthy's humorous responses with his signature rap-style beats and adding music and lyrics to create a delightful parody. The trend has now been taken forward by a social media influencer who gave it a Korean twist.

A viral video featuring Jenna, a Korean woman, has caught attention as she recreates the popular Dosa trend inspired by Keerthy. In the clip, she is seen savouring a plate of dosa at a local South Indian restaurant, declaring it her "favourite" dish. The video showcases Jenna's journey as she walks through the streets, sets her saree, and visits a fruit shop before finally reaching the restaurant to indulge in a crispy dosa. Her love for dosa challenges the common perception that Koreans only enjoy North Indian cuisine and curries.

Jenna shared the video, enthusiastically writing, "If you love dosa, raise your hand! This South Indian dish is a MUST-TRY! Korean friends, get on this!" She also added a humorous caption, "Even Koreans are obsessed with Dosa."



Netizens were delighted, flooding the comments with surprise and amusement. One user agreed, "@jennas_korea Indeed, dosa is soul food - you feel satisfied after eating it!" Another user joked, "Finally, a Korean who loves dosa! Everyone thinks only North Indian food exists and that Koreans only love curry." A third user simply stated, "Power of Dosa."

The internet is abuzz with videos celebrating cross-cultural cuisine appreciation, and a Korean's love for South Indian dosas has added a fascinating dimension to this trend, underscoring how food bridges geographical divides and unites people worldwide.