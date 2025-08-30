Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Headlines

After years of silence, Sanjay Manjrekar reflects on 2019 'bits and pieces' controversy with Ravindra Jadeja

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya make their relationship Insta official; share first picture together from Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Suresh Raina snubs Sanju Sampson, Shubman Gill; names fresh opening combination for India's 2026 T20 World Cup campaign

Ranvir Shorey reveals why he rejected Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, says he did Tiger 3 in anger: 'You are asking me to...'

PM Modi, on visit to Japan, gives THESE special gifts to PM Shigeru Ishiba and his wife

Amid 'Trump is Dead' rumours, US national flag flown at half-mast at White House; here's why

This musician was stabbed at 7, attended his own memorial service, married thrice but had seven children with five women

Rahul Gandhi shown black flags in Bihar's Darbhanga, here's what he did - watch viral video

Pakistan to come to India for FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025? Here's what we know so far

Korean brother-in-law sings Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zaalima' song at wedding, internet calls it 'sweetest thing'

After years of silence, Sanjay Manjrekar reflects on 2019 'bits and pieces' controversy with Ravindra Jadeja

Sanjay Manjrekar reflects on 2019 'bits and pieces' controversy with Jadeja

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya make their relationship Insta official; share first picture together from Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya make their relationship Insta official

Suresh Raina snubs Sanju Sampson, Shubman Gill; names fresh opening combination for India's 2026 T20 World Cup campaign

Suresh Raina snubs Sanju Sampson, Shubman Gill; names fresh opening combination

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

VIRAL

Korean brother-in-law sings Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zaalima' song at wedding, internet calls it 'sweetest thing'

In the viral video, Jongsu looks at the lyrics on his phone while singing, but his clear pronunciation and smooth singing amazed both the guests and people online.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 07:49 PM IST

Korean brother-in-law sings Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zaalima' song at wedding, internet calls it 'sweetest thing'
A Korean man won hearts with his unexpected performance at his Indian brother-in-law's wedding. The groom's brother-in-law, Jongsu Lee, mesmerised everyone by singing Shah Rukh Khan's popular song 'Zaalima' with all his heart and passion.

In the viral video, Jongsu looks at the lyrics on his phone while singing, but his clear pronunciation and smooth singing amazed both the guests and people online. His easy performance in a new language left everyone impressed.

The video, shared by Neha Arora on Instagram with the caption, "My Korean husband sang a Hindi song at my brother's wedding." 

Watch the viral video: 

 

 

The viral video has garnered over 900 thousand views since it was posted online on August 27, 2025.

Social media reactions

Viewers flooded in with comments praising Jongsu Lee's effort and talent. "Listening to his sweet voice, I forgot the real voice," wrote one user. "On our behalf, tell didu that you sang really well, and your voice is also great," wrote another user.

"This is the cutest thing on the internet," wrote a third user. "Jiju is singing amazingly... he should audition for a Hindi song," added a fourth user. "He remembers the lyrics better than me," added a fifth user. "Oh my god... this is amazing. Now this is giving the feel of a "proper desi" wedding," added another user.

About the song

Indian songs continue to captivate listeners from across the world due to their memorable melodies and touching lyrics. Even non-Hindi speakers are often deeply moved by these tunes and music. 

Zaalima is a romantic track from the 2017 Bollywood film Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur, with music composed by JAM8 under the guidance of Pritam and lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. 

Also read: Artist creates Premanand Maharaj-inspired Lord Ganesha idol, internet says 'you can't compare...'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
