Korean brother-in-law sings Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zaalima' song at wedding, internet calls it 'sweetest thing'

A Korean man won hearts with his unexpected performance at his Indian brother-in-law's wedding. The groom's brother-in-law, Jongsu Lee, mesmerised everyone by singing Shah Rukh Khan's popular song 'Zaalima' with all his heart and passion.

In the viral video, Jongsu looks at the lyrics on his phone while singing, but his clear pronunciation and smooth singing amazed both the guests and people online. His easy performance in a new language left everyone impressed.

The video, shared by Neha Arora on Instagram with the caption, "My Korean husband sang a Hindi song at my brother's wedding."

Watch the viral video:

The viral video has garnered over 900 thousand views since it was posted online on August 27, 2025.

Social media reactions

Viewers flooded in with comments praising Jongsu Lee's effort and talent. "Listening to his sweet voice, I forgot the real voice," wrote one user. "On our behalf, tell didu that you sang really well, and your voice is also great," wrote another user.

"This is the cutest thing on the internet," wrote a third user. "Jiju is singing amazingly... he should audition for a Hindi song," added a fourth user. "He remembers the lyrics better than me," added a fifth user. "Oh my god... this is amazing. Now this is giving the feel of a "proper desi" wedding," added another user.

About the song

Indian songs continue to captivate listeners from across the world due to their memorable melodies and touching lyrics. Even non-Hindi speakers are often deeply moved by these tunes and music.

Zaalima is a romantic track from the 2017 Bollywood film Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur, with music composed by JAM8 under the guidance of Pritam and lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

