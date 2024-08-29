Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Monkey's adorable reaction on chant 'Hare ram' goes viral, watch video here

Elon Musk once praised Ratan Tata as 'a gentleman and a scholar', here's why

This man is called India's steelman, known as 'Mahaguru' of Ratan Tata; even the British bowed in front of him

Komolinii aka Baishali Majumder to Appear in Music Video "Her Lover”

Assam passes Bill abolishing Muslim marriages, divorce act, mandates govt registration, CM Himanta says ‘next target..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Monkey's adorable reaction on chant 'Hare ram' goes viral, watch video here

Monkey's adorable reaction on chant 'Hare ram' goes viral, watch video here

Elon Musk once praised Ratan Tata as 'a gentleman and a scholar', here's why

Elon Musk once praised Ratan Tata as 'a gentleman and a scholar', here's why

Komolinii aka Baishali Majumder to Appear in Music Video "Her Lover”

Komolinii aka Baishali Majumder to Appear in Music Video "Her Lover”

5 types of salt and their uses

5 types of salt and their uses

8 great architects of animal kingdom

8 great architects of animal kingdom

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, �सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

HomeViral

Viral

Komolinii aka Baishali Majumder to Appear in Music Video "Her Lover”

Komolinii, who boasts a growing social media following of over 200k on Instagram, has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry through her distinct, confident persona, often drawing comparisons to Bollywood icon Poonam Pandey.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 06:54 PM IST

Komolinii aka Baishali Majumder to Appear in Music Video "Her Lover”
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Kolkata-born actress and social media sensation, Komolinii Majumder better known by her real name Baishali Majumder is set to dazzle in an upcoming romantic music video titled *“Her Lover.”* Produced by Famesroot Productions and Socify Productions , the song features popular social media artist Vishal Kumar in the lead alongside Komolinii. The collaboration has already stirred excitement among fans, especially those familiar with Komolinii’s bold and unapologetic style.

Komolinii, who boasts a growing social media following of over 200k on Instagram, has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry through her distinct, confident persona, often drawing comparisons to Bollywood icon Poonam Pandey. Known for her fearless approach to fashion and self-expression, she has embraced the limelight with ease, becoming a fan favorite for her bold looks reminiscent of Nikita Bhamidipati.

With several music albums under her belt and collaborations with a variety of artists, Komolinii has steadily risen through the ranks of the digital entertainment scene. Her unique screen presence and magnetic appeal have caught the eye of both fans and industry professionals alike.

Most recently, rumors have been swirling that Komolinii may be joining the cast of *Splitsvilla Season 16*, one of India’s most popular reality shows. If the buzz is true, her participation in the MTV show could mark a significant step forward in her burgeoning career, opening up new opportunities in mainstream media.

Despite the gossip, Komolinii remains focused on her current projects, particularly *“Her Lover,”* which is expected to capture the hearts of her fans with its emotional narrative and romantic theme. This project is poised to showcase a different side of the actress, proving her versatility beyond the bold persona she often portrays online.

For Komolinii, the journey is just beginning. With her growing influence in both the music and entertainment industry, the actress continues to break boundaries, inspiring a new generation of creators to embrace their individuality.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    UP: Fourth man-eater wolf, who killed 9 in Bahraich, held; search operation on

    UP: Fourth man-eater wolf, who killed 9 in Bahraich, held; search operation on

    Not Twinkle Khanna, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah; she rejected because...

    Not Twinkle Khanna, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah; she rejected because...

    Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bengal CM Mamata clarifies remarks made at Trinamool event, says, 'never threatened...'

    Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bengal CM Mamata clarifies remarks made at Trinamool event, says, 'never threatened...'

    Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power star Charlie Vickers explains why he didn't want his Sauron to be scary | Exclusive

    Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power star Charlie Vickers explains why he didn't want his Sauron to be scary | Exclusive

    Viral video: Kerala professor grooves to 'Kala Chashma' at college event, rapper Badshah reacts

    Viral video: Kerala professor grooves to 'Kala Chashma' at college event, rapper Badshah reacts

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

    5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

    From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

    From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

    Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

    Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

    One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

    One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

    Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

    Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement