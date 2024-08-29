Komolinii aka Baishali Majumder to Appear in Music Video "Her Lover”

Kolkata-born actress and social media sensation, Komolinii Majumder better known by her real name Baishali Majumder is set to dazzle in an upcoming romantic music video titled *“Her Lover.”* Produced by Famesroot Productions and Socify Productions , the song features popular social media artist Vishal Kumar in the lead alongside Komolinii. The collaboration has already stirred excitement among fans, especially those familiar with Komolinii’s bold and unapologetic style.

Komolinii, who boasts a growing social media following of over 200k on Instagram, has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry through her distinct, confident persona, often drawing comparisons to Bollywood icon Poonam Pandey. Known for her fearless approach to fashion and self-expression, she has embraced the limelight with ease, becoming a fan favorite for her bold looks reminiscent of Nikita Bhamidipati.

With several music albums under her belt and collaborations with a variety of artists, Komolinii has steadily risen through the ranks of the digital entertainment scene. Her unique screen presence and magnetic appeal have caught the eye of both fans and industry professionals alike.

Most recently, rumors have been swirling that Komolinii may be joining the cast of *Splitsvilla Season 16*, one of India’s most popular reality shows. If the buzz is true, her participation in the MTV show could mark a significant step forward in her burgeoning career, opening up new opportunities in mainstream media.

Despite the gossip, Komolinii remains focused on her current projects, particularly *“Her Lover,”* which is expected to capture the hearts of her fans with its emotional narrative and romantic theme. This project is poised to showcase a different side of the actress, proving her versatility beyond the bold persona she often portrays online.

For Komolinii, the journey is just beginning. With her growing influence in both the music and entertainment industry, the actress continues to break boundaries, inspiring a new generation of creators to embrace their individuality.