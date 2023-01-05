Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Komodo dragon swallows an entire goat within seconds, spine-chilling video goes viral

The gruesome video shows the vicious creature swallowing an entire goat in one bite within a few seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

Komodo dragon swallows an entire goat within seconds, spine-chilling video goes viral
Screengrab

New Delhi: The survival of the fittest is not merely a statement; it is a law of nature. Predators hunting prey is a common occurrence, but this video of a komodo dragon gulping an entire goat may astound you. The video, which was shared on Instagram by a user named @serpentsityexoticsss, shows the reptile quickly swallowing its prey. The location of the incident has not been revealed, but we can assure you that the horrific visual will definitely gonna give you goosebumps. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@serpentsityexoticsss)


The gruesome video shows the vicious creature swallowing an entire goat in one bite within a few seconds. The horrific nature of its demise, combined with the manner in which it is devoured by the vicious reptile, results in a grizzly end for the goat. However, the video does not show the original catch.

READ: Man grooves to Amitabh Bachchan’s Khaike Paan Banaras Wala in viral video, netizens say 'chaa gaye uncle'

Videos of a komodo dragon swallowing small animals like rabbits are fairly common, but this one of a reptile swallowing an entire goat is quite odd. The clip gave us and the internet chills. Netizens also left a lot of comments showing concern about the digestive capabilities of a komodo dragon.

Here’s how people reacted to the scary video:
“What kind of digestive acid is in that stomach, sulfuric?? Has to be strong to dissolve all that, bones, hooves….,” joked an individual. “Them things don’t play around at all” posted another. “Komodo dragon don’t care !” commented a third. “God has designed in that way. So humans, be careful. You can also be his delicious meal. Just stay away from the wild animals.” expressed a fourth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
From Rishabh Pant to Andrew Symonds: Five major car accidents involving cricketers
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Winter Vacation: Noida schools to remain shut till January 14, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.