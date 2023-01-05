Komodo dragon swallows an entire goat within seconds, spine-chilling video goes viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: The survival of the fittest is not merely a statement; it is a law of nature. Predators hunting prey is a common occurrence, but this video of a komodo dragon gulping an entire goat may astound you. The video, which was shared on Instagram by a user named @serpentsityexoticsss, shows the reptile quickly swallowing its prey. The location of the incident has not been revealed, but we can assure you that the horrific visual will definitely gonna give you goosebumps. Take a look here:



The gruesome video shows the vicious creature swallowing an entire goat in one bite within a few seconds. The horrific nature of its demise, combined with the manner in which it is devoured by the vicious reptile, results in a grizzly end for the goat. However, the video does not show the original catch.

Videos of a komodo dragon swallowing small animals like rabbits are fairly common, but this one of a reptile swallowing an entire goat is quite odd. The clip gave us and the internet chills. Netizens also left a lot of comments showing concern about the digestive capabilities of a komodo dragon.

Here’s how people reacted to the scary video:

“What kind of digestive acid is in that stomach, sulfuric?? Has to be strong to dissolve all that, bones, hooves….,” joked an individual. “Them things don’t play around at all” posted another. “Komodo dragon don’t care !” commented a third. “God has designed in that way. So humans, be careful. You can also be his delicious meal. Just stay away from the wild animals.” expressed a fourth.