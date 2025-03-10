A viral video posted on Instagram by food blogger Shivam Sharma, showcasing a street food vendor making Oreo omelette, has shocked viewers.

The internet is no stranger to unusual food combinations, and the latest creation of Oreo omelette has left food enthusiasts in disbelief. From chocolate rasgullas to Fanta noodles, street vendors have been experimenting with unexpected ingredients in hopes of gaining online popularity. However, a new culinary creation has taken things to an entirely new level—a street vendor in Kolkata was spotted making an omelette using Oreo biscuits!

A viral video posted on Instagram by food blogger Shivam Sharma has shocked viewers. The video begins like a typical street food clip, showcasing the vendor heating his large pan and preparing an omelette on the roadside. He cracks eggs into a bowl, whisks them into a batter, and spreads it onto the pan.

Just when viewers thought they were watching a simple omelette recipe, the vendor took a surprising turn, reaching for a pack of Oreo biscuits. Without hesitation, he emptied the entire pack onto the pan, carefully pressing the biscuits into the omelette batter. To finish the dish, he flipped the concoction, ensuring the Oreos were well-cooked, resulting in a patchy brown-colored creation.

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has sparked a wave of reactions from internet users, most of whom were completely disgusted by the dish. Many users expressed their disbelief, calling it a complete disaster for their taste buds.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Bro deserves to spend some time in prison for this," while another user demanded justice for Oreo, "Justice for Oreo."

"These guys literally invent new food on a daily basis lol," wrote a third user.

One user sarcastically added, “Waiting for the day someone makes Maggi with toothpaste. This is getting out of hand.”

“This is what nightmares are made of,” another claimed.