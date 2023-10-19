Kolkata Durga Puja pandal implements 'no entry' policy for YouTubers, internet reacts

The fervent celebrations of Durga Puja in West Bengal have led to a crackdown on unrestrained photography and videography at pandals this year.

Amidst the vibrant celebrations of Durga Puja in West Bengal, the fervor of enthusiastic photographers and social media aficionados has been met with new restrictions this year. Several pandal organizers have taken measures to curb the unrestrained trend of photography and videography during the festivities.

Kolkata pujos have had it. pic.twitter.com/6AL2ccBSvo — Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest) October 17, 2023

A recent announcement shared by Swati Moitra, a local observer, shed light on the decision of the Purbachal Shakti Sangha to restrict the entry of YouTubers. The bold notice, clearly stating "No YouTuber allowed," has triggered discussions regarding the ramifications of the social media frenzy on public gatherings.

The Durga Puja festivities have historically drawn in large crowds, leading to overcrowded pandals and, on occasion, chaotic situations. The move by the Purbachal Shakti Sangha is being interpreted as an effort to manage the overwhelming influx of visitors, ensuring the safety and orderly functioning of the puja arrangements.

Expressing support for this decision, one local resident remarked, "Such regulations should be implemented across the board, as they have become a nuisance lately." Another individual weighed in, stating, "This is a sensible decision, and it should extend to influencers on platforms like Instagram; the creators of reels can be particularly disruptive." Another observer noted that similar notices have been posted by other pandal organizers, emphasizing, "This is a positive step; it appears that the Bonedi Bari's have also taken a similar stance."