Kolkata businessman gets customised gold mask worth Rs 5.70 lakh - THIS is how netizens react

Headlines

'Women have been betrayed and would answer through votes', says MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Women's Reservation Bill

Blinkit starts home delivery of ‘Make-in-India’ Apple iPhone 15, Apple 15 Plus

Why world's no.1 bowler Mohammed Siraj is benched in India vs Australia 1st ODI in Mohali?

Terrifying crocodile attack claims life of 23-year-old man in Malaysia, details inside

The Great Indian Family movie review: Vicky's feel-good entertainer is fun; Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa steal the show

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Women have been betrayed and would answer through votes', says MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Women's Reservation Bill

Blinkit starts home delivery of ‘Make-in-India’ Apple iPhone 15, Apple 15 Plus

Why world's no.1 bowler Mohammed Siraj is benched in India vs Australia 1st ODI in Mohali?

Weight loss: Benefits of eating boiled rajma (kidney beans)

10 most watched Indian TV shows of all time

Benefits of consuming vitamin E capsules

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Women's Reservation Bill: Women MPs Celebrate With PM Modi At Parliament As Bill Passed In RS

'Hum Bhi Darre Hue They...': Vicky Kaushal On Fate Of Mid-budget Films After Pandemic | Interview

Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff to lead Firoz Nadiadwala's upcoming comedy action musical Master Blaster

Amitabh Bachchan reveals famous bulb jacket costume for Yaarana song Sara Zamana was his idea: 'I made a big mistake'

The Great Indian Family movie review: Vicky's feel-good entertainer is fun; Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa steal the show

HomeViral

Viral

Kolkata businessman gets customised gold mask worth Rs 5.70 lakh - THIS is how netizens react

The mask is made by a jeweller named Chandan Das. The unique gold mask weighs 108 grams and it cost Rs 5.70 lakhs to the businessman to get it made.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2021, 08:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In what netizens are terming as a shameful display of wealth, a businessman from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas District has got himself a customised gold mask worth Rs 5.70 lakhs. At a time when masks have become the new normal with COVID-19 not going anytime soon, the wealthy are experimenting with this new piece of necessity.

The mask is made by a jeweller named Chandan Das who hails from the town of Budge Budge in Bengal's South 24 Parganas District. The goldsmith claims to specialise in making customised gold designer items. The gold mask was created in just 15 days, as per the jeweller.

The unique gold mask weighs 108 grams and it cost Rs 5.70 lakhs to the businessman to get it made. During the Durga Puja celebrations last month in Kolkata, the businessman flaunted the golden mask, wearing it to the pandals but had to take it off due to the curiosity of people around.

Speaking to a Bengali daily, the businessman said that he has a fondness for jewellery due to which he wears multiple gold chains on his neck and several rings on both hands along with a bracelet in one of his wrists, all made of gold.

The pictures of the mask were shared on Twitter by journalist Rituparna Chatterjee with a caption, "What is the purpose of this?" Users are reacting to the post with comments like, "Continued display of vulgar wealth without any sensitivity or concern for the thousands who have lost their lives to the disease."

Some even wrote funnily, "A keepsake for future generations - that yes we went through the pandemic!!! Otherwise no use - this won't  give any protection against the COVID virus."

However, this is not the first time someone has got himself a gold mask. Last year a businessman from Maharashtra's Pune district also got himself a customised 55 gm gold mask worth Rs 2.89 lakh.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia 1st ODI

Mohammed Siraj becomes No.1 bowler in ODIs after sensational outing in Asia Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: China ‘discriminated’ against 3 Arunachal athletes, Sports Minister cancels visit in protest

Women's Reservation Bill: Union Minister Amit Shah says 'women empowerment intrinsic to BJP’s work culture'

'Should not become a safe haven for terrorism': India asks Canada to take action against those facing charges

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE