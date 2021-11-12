Kolkata businessman gets customised gold mask worth Rs 5.70 lakh - THIS is how netizens react

The mask is made by a jeweller named Chandan Das. The unique gold mask weighs 108 grams and it cost Rs 5.70 lakhs to the businessman to get it made.

In what netizens are terming as a shameful display of wealth, a businessman from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas District has got himself a customised gold mask worth Rs 5.70 lakhs. At a time when masks have become the new normal with COVID-19 not going anytime soon, the wealthy are experimenting with this new piece of necessity.

The mask is made by a jeweller named Chandan Das who hails from the town of Budge Budge in Bengal's South 24 Parganas District. The goldsmith claims to specialise in making customised gold designer items. The gold mask was created in just 15 days, as per the jeweller.

The unique gold mask weighs 108 grams and it cost Rs 5.70 lakhs to the businessman to get it made. During the Durga Puja celebrations last month in Kolkata, the businessman flaunted the golden mask, wearing it to the pandals but had to take it off due to the curiosity of people around.

Speaking to a Bengali daily, the businessman said that he has a fondness for jewellery due to which he wears multiple gold chains on his neck and several rings on both hands along with a bracelet in one of his wrists, all made of gold.

What is the purpose of this? pic.twitter.com/Zy4MqIPNCZ — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) November 10, 2021

The pictures of the mask were shared on Twitter by journalist Rituparna Chatterjee with a caption, "What is the purpose of this?" Users are reacting to the post with comments like, "Continued display of vulgar wealth without any sensitivity or concern for the thousands who have lost their lives to the disease."

Some even wrote funnily, "A keepsake for future generations - that yes we went through the pandemic!!! Otherwise no use - this won't give any protection against the COVID virus."

However, this is not the first time someone has got himself a gold mask. Last year a businessman from Maharashtra's Pune district also got himself a customised 55 gm gold mask worth Rs 2.89 lakh.