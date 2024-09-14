Twitter
Kolkata: 1 injured in blast near SN Banerjee Road, bomb disposal squad on site

One person injured after a blast that occurred around 1:45 PM today at the intersection of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road in central Kolkata, according to officials.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 05:27 PM IST

Kolkata: 1 injured in blast near SN Banerjee Road, bomb disposal squad on site
One person injured after a blast that occurred around 1:45 PM today at the intersection of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road in central Kolkata, according to officials.

Following the explosion, officers from Taltala Police Station responded promptly and discovered a plastic gunny bag at the entry point of Blochmann Street. The area was quickly cordoned off, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was called in for further investigation. The BDDS conducted a detailed inspection of the bag and surrounding area. Once the situation was deemed safe, traffic in the vicinity resumed, as reported by India Today. A forensic investigation is currently underway to determine the cause and nature of the explosion.

Reacting to the incident, Bengal BJP leader and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called for an investigation by the National Investigating Agency (NIA).

"The explosion is deeply concerning and must be thoroughly investigated. I believe the NIA should take charge, as I don't think the police have the expertise required to handle this case," Majumdar stated. He also criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the worsening law and order situation in the state.

"This incident reflects Mamata Banerjee's failure as Home Minister. If law and order have deteriorated to this extent, she should resign," he added.

