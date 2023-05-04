Kochi Metro staff grooves to trendy songs, viral video amazes internet

screengrab

New Delhi: If you're feeling down in the blues and looking for something to cheer you up, we've got the videos for you. As an outcome, two videos showing Kochi Metro employees grooving to lively Tamil music have gone viral on the internet. You should absolutely look them up. The video was uploaded on social media by Kochi Metro Rail, and it has attracted thousands of views.

In the first video, a man and a lady working for the Kochi Metro can be seen grooving to Mainaru Vetti Katti from the film Dasara. The lady's grin and the man's dance moves will undoubtedly make you smile as well.

"We never miss the trend," reads the video caption.

After being shared online, the video received over 31k views. Instagram users were overjoyed, as evidenced by the comments section.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

"How many times have you seen this? 'Yes,' said one Instagram user. "Lots of love from Delhi," another said. "That dance moves, though," a third said. "Your dance is absolutely stunning," said a fourth. "I want to watch this video every day," wrote a fifth.