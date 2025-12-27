Kochi lights up 80-foot-tall real Christmas tree for grand year-end show, watch

Located in a sprawling five-acre ground, the colossal tree was officially lit on Christmas Eve.

This Christmas, Fort Kochi was once again transformed into a festive wonderland as its iconic 80-foot-tall natural Christmas tree was illuminated on December 25, drawing thousands of visitors to the Veli Ground. This massive tree, nearly 200 years old, has become one of the most cherished symbols of Christmas celebrations in Kerala over the years.

Located in a sprawling five-acre ground, the colossal tree was officially lit on Christmas Eve. It will remain illuminated daily from approximately 6:45 PM until midnight, welcoming visitors until the morning of January 1st. The event, popularly known as the Big Tree Festival, is open to all and has become a major year-end attraction for both families and tourists.

Watch the video:

The tree has been transformed into a spectacular sight with nearly 1,800 strings of lights, over a lakh bulbs, two giant stars (including a handcrafted neon star), and approximately 50 shimmering, dancing light spheres. Each year, the organisers choose a unique colour theme, which is kept a secret until Christmas Eve, adding an element of surprise to the festivities.

According to Sanoj P.S., president of the Knights United Sports Club, which spearheads the decorations, families make up the majority of the crowd. "People don't just come to see the lights, but for the experience and the sense of togetherness," Sanoj said.

The true essence of Fort Kochi's Christmas tree lies in its community spirit. The tradition began nearly 25 years ago as a small initiative by local cricket-playing youngsters who decided to decorate the massive tree during Christmas. Over time, members of various local clubs came together, and in 2010, they formally established the Knights United Sports Club to carry on this tradition.

Despite receiving sponsorship offers over the years, the club has consistently declined them to maintain the local and grassroots nature of the event. All the expenses for the decorations are covered by contributions from residents, club members, and well-wishers.

The festivities are not limited to the lighting ceremony. A DJ night featuring DJ Savio was held at the venue on December 23, while on Christmas Day, a drum performance by differently-abled children was presented as part of a charity fair, adding a meaningful cultural dimension to the celebrations. Entry to all events is free.

With crowds of approximately 50,000 people every evening, the police have deployed personnel to manage the crowds and ensure security. Amidst the twinkling lights in the night sky, Fort Kochi's magnificent Christmas tree once again stands as a brilliant example of how tradition, community effort, and the joy of celebration can come together to create something truly magical.

Also read: Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2026: World war 3, aliens visiting Earth and more