During the recent India-Pakistan military tensions, missiles played an important role, with India utilising them to successfully neutralise terror bases located in Pakistan and PoK. This action has subsequently led to a global surge in the acquisition of modern missile technology as countries seek to bolster their defense capabilities. While numerous nations possess hypersonic missiles, the matter of which missile holds the title of the world's most powerful continues to be a subject of significant discussion and strategic importance.

Which is the powerful missile in the world and where it is made?

The RS-28 Sarmat, a Russian intercontinental ballistic missile, is widely regarded as the most potent missile globally, often referred to as Satan II. Developed and produced by Russia, this missile boasts a range of 18,000 kilometers, capable of striking virtually any location on Earth. Its extensive range positions it as the ICBM with the farthest reach worldwide.

Features of RS-28 Sarmat

Weighing approximately 208 tons and measuring about 35 meters in length, the RS-28 Sarmat, as reported by various media outlets, can carry up to 15 nuclear warheads simultaneously, leveraging MIRV technology. Its advanced technology and destructive capacity surpass all current ICBMs. Moreover, this missile is designed to evade the American air defense systems.

What is the price?

While the exact figures are unavailable, the cost of the RS-28 Sarmat is still speculated. Some reports estimate the price per missile to be around USD 35 million, or roughly Rs 290 crore. Conversely, other sources suggest that the comprehensive expenses, encompassing research, development, testing, and deployment, could potentially amount to USD 85 billion.