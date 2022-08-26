Know what Amazon’s first job ad looked like

File Photo

Jeff Bezos founded Amazon as a virtual bookstore in 1994. What is now the world’s biggest e-retailer was once just a business idea that Bezos set out to realise his vision. Here we will tell you what kind of people did the business tycoon search for when he planned to embark on his goals.

On August 22, 1994, Jeff Bezos posted a job advertisement for the "extremely talented C/C++/Unix developers" to help pioneer commerce on the internet.

Considering the requirements of the job, the demands mentioned in the posting were high.

“You must have experience designing and building large and complex (yet maintainable) systems, and you should be able to do so in about one-third the time that most competent people think possible,” the posting said.

Eligible candidates were supposed to have a Bachelor’s, Master’s or doctorate degree in computer science.

“Top-notch communication skills are essential,” the posting added.

“Familiarity with web servers and HTML would be helpful but is not necessary,” it said.

According to Bezos’ post, candidates should be willing to relocate to Seattle area, which is the place where Amazon was found. However, the business magnate promised to cover moving costs of successful candidates and provide them equity ownership.

“We are an equal opportunity employer,” his post stated.

The interesting job ad was recently shared on Twitter by TV personality Jon Erlichman. It gathered more than 9,000 likes and 926 retweets.

Jeff Bezos posted the first job ad for Amazon on this day in 1994: pic.twitter.com/BjRQSsXX9g — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) August 22, 2022

Highlighting details about lengthy job descriptions, a Twitter user commented, “Nowadays all the stuff around the actual job description is longer than the job description itself.”

Another one said, “The meaningful equity ownership was probably indeed meaningful later on.”

Ever since its foundation, Amazon has shown remarkable growth. Owned by the world’s second richest man, the company is counted among one of the five American tech giants alongside Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta.