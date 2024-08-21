Know the posts which UPSC topper IAS officer Tina Dabi has held so far in her career?

Now, as the Employment Government Scheme (EGS) Commissioner in Jaipur, Tina Dabi is focused on enhancing employment opportunities across the state

Tina Dabi, who first caught the nation's eye when she topped the UPSC exam in 2015, has steadily carved out a path of influence in Rajasthan's bureaucracy. After her initial posting in 2016 as Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises, she quickly rose through the ranks. By 2017, she was appointed as the Assistant Collector of Ajmer, a role that marked her entry into significant administrative responsibilities within the state.

In 2018, Dabi took on the critical role of Sub-Divisional Officer Magistrate, further cementing her reputation as a capable and efficient officer. Her ability to manage complex administrative challenges led to her next significant assignment in November 2020, when she was named the Joint Secretary in the Finance Department in Jaipur. She served in this capacity for two years, during which she played a pivotal role in managing the state's financial policies.

However, it was her role as the District Collector of Jaisalmer in July 2022 that truly showcased her leadership abilities. Managing one of Rajasthan's most strategically important districts, she remained in this position until her maternity leave. Now, as the Employment Government Scheme (EGS) Commissioner in Jaipur, Tina Dabi is focused on enhancing employment opportunities across the state, a responsibility that underscores her ongoing commitment to public service.

Her career, marked by a series of carefully navigated postings, reflects her dedication and the trust placed in her by the state government. Tina Dabi continues to be a significant figure in Rajasthan's administrative landscape, balancing her professional responsibilities with personal milestones.