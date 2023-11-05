Headlines

Known for her beauty and grace, this queen had to go to jail due to rivalry with former PM Indira Gandhi

This beautiful queen was arrested by Indira Gandhi. Know who was this queen and why was she arrested.

DNA Web Team

Nov 05, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

There are two mandatory names in the list of the most beautiful and equally powerful and intelligent women-- Indira Gandhi and Maharani Gayatri Devi. Both of them mesmerised the entire world with their flawless beauty and grace and both these ladies led the country and its people towards growth. 

However, Indira Gandhi and Gayatri Devi did not get along. And this spat led to the arrest of Rajmata Gayatri Devi. On June 26, 1975, then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi announced of the historic emergency at the All India Radio (AIR). After the announcement, one after the other high profile personalities were being arrested. 

Even Rajmata Gayatri fell in the line of fire and was put behind bars over charges of corruption. Although, it seemed like her arrest was more of a political spat. 

The queen of Jaipur, Gayatri Devi was an active member of the Jaipur assembly since 1962 and followed the path of Jaiprakash Narayan. JP Narayan was emerging as the prime opposition against Indira Gandhi and the Congress party. 

Allegations against Gayatri Devi

Rajmata Gayatri Devi was arrested on charges of corruption. The Income Tax department even claimed to have ceased over 1.70 crore dollars and expensive jewellery. 

Gayatri Devi was at the time one of the richest people in the country. She was known for her beauty and unique style. She was a favourite of the locals of Rajasthan and even raised various issues like the education of girls, farmers crisis and more.

