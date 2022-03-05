Know all about Dananeer Mobeen as 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' girl shares recreated version of VIRAL song

Dananeer Mobeen, who rose to immense fame after the remixed version of 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' from a portion of her blog went viral on Instagram, has reshared a new version of the video featuring a cute little girl and her father and siblings.

Dananeer shared the video of not only the little girl but also of herself, lip-syncing to this adorable version. The little girl says in the video, "Yeh main hoon aur yeh hamara baap hai aur yeh hamare baap ki party ho rai hai (This is me, this is my father, this is my father's party)."

Watch the video here.

Dananeer Mobeen, or Geena, is a social media influencer based out of Islamabad in Pakistan. She creates content on beauty, fashion, and make-up and even talks about mental health issues. Dananeer is an ardent dog lover. She likes to cook and blogs about food as well. Not only that, but she also loves to paint and sing and can be seen singing in her videos.

Dananeer, like any other blogger, started with a few thousand followers, but today her Instagram followers are close to 2 million and increasing, all thanks to her viral #pawrihorihai video.

It was in February 2021 that Dananeer had posted a video on Instagram, in which she panned the camera towards her car and her friends and said "Ye hamari car, aur ye hum hai, aur ye hamari pawri hori hai" (this is our car, this is us, and this our party).

It was later that Mumbai-based music composer, Yashraj Mukhate, had recreated Dananeer’s viral video into a catchy song and got her international fame.