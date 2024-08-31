Twitter
John Abraham talks about producers' lack of faith, appreciates Nitish Rajput for being unbiased

This super market is much older than Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Smart Bazaar, Big Bazaar, it was launched in...

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Know about 10 largest mall of India, the name at second place will leave you surprised

Meet man who lives in Rs 2550 crore homes, owns many planes, 7000 cars, PM is set to meet him, he is from...

Know about 10 largest mall of India, the name at second place will leave you surprised

The country is now home to some of the world’s largest shopping malls, each offering an unparalleled experience of retail, entertainment, and dining

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 06:15 PM IST

Know about 10 largest mall of India, the name at second place will leave you surprised
The country is now home to some of the world’s largest shopping malls
In India, where the shopping culture is rapidly evolving, this isn’t a mere fantasy. The country is now home to some of the world’s largest shopping malls, each offering an unparalleled experience of retail, entertainment, and dining. But can you navigate through these retail giants in a single day? Here’s a look at the ten largest malls in India that may just leave you out of breath before you see it all.

DLF Mall of India, Noida
Located in Noida, the DLF Mall of India tops the list as the largest mall in the country. Spread over 2 million square feet, this colossal shopping destination offers an extraordinary variety of brands, from fashion to electronics, alongside a 7-screen movie theatre and a dedicated game zone. Whether you’re looking for high-end fashion or indulging in a gastronomic adventure, this mall has it all. Yet, the sheer size of DLF Mall of India might make you reconsider your stamina before you embark on a full-day shopping spree.

Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram
In the heart of South India, Lulu Mall in Thiruvananthapuram stands as a beacon of modern shopping culture. Spanning 2 million square feet, this mall is more than just a shopping destination; it’s a lifestyle experience. From global fashion brands to delectable dining options, Lulu Mall offers an unparalleled shopping experience.

Lulu Mall, Kochi
Lulu Mall Kochi, another masterpiece by the Lulu Group, covers 1.85 million square feet. It’s not just the size that’s impressive but also the variety. With a 2,500-seater food court and a nine-screen multiplex, this mall provides a perfect blend of shopping and entertainment, making it a favourite among locals and tourists alike.

Ambience Mall, Gurgaon
Gurgaon’s Ambience Mall is another retail giant that commands attention. With a sprawling 1.8 million square feet of space, it offers everything from shopping and dining to entertainment under one roof. Whether you're in the mood for high-end fashion or just want to catch a movie, this mall has you covered.

Select City Walk, New Delhi
In the heart of Delhi lies Select City Walk, a mall that is both a shopper’s paradise and an entertainment hub. Spanning 1.3 million square feet, this mall houses over 600 brand stores and 180 retail shops. It’s not just a mall, but a lifestyle destination where every visit feels like a unique experience.

Phoenix Market City, Pune
This Pune-based mall is one of Maharashtra’s largest, offering a perfect mix of modern amenities and retail therapy. Covering a vast area, Phoenix Market City is the ultimate one-stop destination for fashion, food, and entertainment in Pune.

Phoenix Market City, Mumbai
Much like its Pune counterpart, Phoenix Market City in Mumbai is a titan in the retail world. With its sprawling floors filled with everything from electronics to high fashion, this mall is a bustling hub that draws crowds from across the city.

Elante Mall, Chandigarh
Elante Mall, located in Chandigarh, is the largest in North India, covering around 1 million square feet. Known for its contemporary design and a blend of international brands, this mall is the city’s go-to spot for all things retail and entertainment.

World Trade Park, Jaipur
In Jaipur, World Trade Park stands out with its luxurious retail offerings and global-themed architecture. This mall isn’t just about shopping; it’s a complete experience with a multiplex and a variety of eateries that make it a must-visit.

Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad
Finally, Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad rounds out the list, offering a massive space dedicated to fashion, food, and fun. With movie theatres, a gaming zone, and more, it’s a destination where hours can slip by unnoticed.

These malls are more than just shopping centres; they are vast ecosystems that offer something for everyone. But don’t be fooled – while the stores may end, your shopping journey will seem endless.

