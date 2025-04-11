KL Rahul’s powerful Kantara-style celebration after hitting the winning six against RCB went viral as he claimed Chinnaswamy as his home ground.

Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul grabbed all the attention on Thursday, April 8, not just for his batting but also for his special celebration after the match. After hitting the winning six against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Rahul made a circle on the ground and stamped his bat in the middle. This moment was inspired by the Kannada film Kantara.

The powerful celebration showed Rahul’s deep connection to the ground. After the match, he said it was his way of showing that Chinnaswamy was his home ground and he knew it better than anyone else.

“This is a special place for me. That celebration was from one of my favourite movies, Kantara. Just a tiny reminder that this ground, this turf, this home is where I have grown up and that this is mine,” Rahul said.

Rahul scored 93 runs in the match and played with full confidence. He was once known for playing slowly, but this season he is playing with more energy and taking more chances. He is also batting in the middle order instead of opening the innings, which is a big change for him.

His celebration became popular online. Fans praised him not only for his batting but also for the way he showed his love for his home ground.

“I know this ground better than anyone. I just wanted to start well, play with confidence and see how the game goes,” he added.

Rahul missed the first match of the season because he became a father. But after returning, he has played two match-winning knocks in just three games. This season, he is proving his critics wrong.

