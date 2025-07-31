KL Rahul once became 'third-wheel' between Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on their date due to...: 'She came to my room and...'

KL Rahul said that though he felt like he was stepping into their private space, both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were comforting. "I third-wheeled on one of the dinner dates, both Virat and Anushka shared their stories describing moments when they had endured failure in their careers."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of the most iconic couples of both the cricketing world and Bollywood, have not only supported each other through their ups and downs but have also been pillars of support for their close friends. One such moment of friendship was shared by KL Rahul, who once revealed how Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma once helped him during a low chase in his career. In an earlier interview with Open House With Renil, KL Rahul spoke about his Test debut in 2014 and how, when it proved not to be an ideal start, it was the couple's kindness that shone through.

Is KL Rahul friends with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma?

KL Rahul made his Test debut for India against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2014. The first match was not the start that KL Rahul had hoped for, and so he was disappointed. Anushka Sharma was in Australia at the time, and she was the one who decided to check up on him. KL Rahul said, "Both of them have been very good to me, and I have a great story to tell you. Anushka was at the match in Australia, and after I got out, she saw that I was down and dejected, while my thoughts were all over. She came to my room and insisted that I shouldn’t be alone or dwell on my performance."

KL Rahul said that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma offered to take him out for dinner and sightseeing.

When KL Rahul was a 'third wheel' on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's date

KL Rahul said that though he felt like he was stepping into their private space, both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were comforting. "I third-wheeled on one of the dinner dates, both Virat and Anushka shared their stories describing moments when they had endured failure in their careers. That made me feel like I wasn’t the only one who ruined his first impression."

KL Rahul added that he was especially touched by how thoughtful Anushka Sharma was towards him. "It was nice of Anushka to do it, as I didn’t know how she could understand what I was going through," he said.

Anuska Sharma is currently based in London, living with Virat Kohli and their children.

