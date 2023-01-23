Search icon
KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Netizens celebrate couple's marriage with funniest memes, check best ones

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: The couple has been in a relationship for a long time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty finally tied the knot in Khandala on Monday. The couple got married in an intimate wedding with just friends and family at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. The couple has been in a relationship for a long time. 

No photos from any of the pre-wedding functions have been released on social media so far, but that has not stopped netizens from celebrating the wedding with memes. Check out the best ones below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

