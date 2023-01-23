KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Netizens celebrate couple's marriage with funniest memes, check best ones.

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty finally tied the knot in Khandala on Monday. The couple got married in an intimate wedding with just friends and family at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. The couple has been in a relationship for a long time.

No photos from any of the pre-wedding functions have been released on social media so far, but that has not stopped netizens from celebrating the wedding with memes. Check out the best ones below:

KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding

This is how Cricketers going to celebrate.jeru pic.twitter.com/HRSNflWp7a — R K Deshpandey (@RKDeshpandey) January 23, 2023

Chef Rohit Sharma has arrived and wedding's cake Is almost ready to cutKLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding pic.twitter.com/P2dSrjfbEr — Bharbhuti ji (@crickdevil) January 23, 2023

LRahulAthiyaShettyWedding



meanwhile all the cricket team at the weddingSunielShetty pic.twitter.com/bYrFQXqVY2 — Aashima Rai% FB (@AashimaRai4) January 23, 2023

This is how everyone going to celebrate

KL Rahul Athiya Shetty weddingLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding AthiyaShetty KLRahul pic.twitter.com/6p2x8ecU2X — Alishap (@Alishap789) January 23, 2023