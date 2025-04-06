Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner Varun Chakravarthy has decided to return to his original work, his job as an architect. On Saturday, he visited a construction site in Chennai where he donned his architectural hat.

Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner Varun Chakravarthy has decided to return to his original work, his job as an architect. On Saturday, he visited a construction site in Chennai where he donned his architectural hat.

He posted some images from the site where he is seen donning an architectural hat, with a diary and a pad in his hand. He wrote the caption, “Architect Reporting. Back to my OG playground!!

A quick client site visit !!”. He seems ever active ‘on site’ watching the work in progress and visiting various areas on the site for a client. In one of the pictures, he stares directly at a work happening in progress, showing his dedication towards his original job.

Varun Chakravarthy has shown dedication and passion ‘on site’ and ‘on field’ who aced both as ‘mistry’ and a ‘mistery’ spinner. Before he became the cricketer we know, he worked as an architect for two years.

Varun’s architectural journey

In an old interview to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he revealed that architect was so immersive for him that he stopped watching cricket. He said, "I studied in SRM College, Kattankulathur. I did architecture - it's a five-year professional course. It was a completely different world. It's all about computers, T-scales, Drawing, Chart Papers and all those things."

"I never used to even see matches, (but) I always had that love (for cricket). Somewhere in my concept of any design in a building, I used to bring cricket in it. Architecture is all about Lines and Angles. Even bowling is all about Lines, Lengths, Angles of what you are bowling. So somewhere, I was able to connect it. Even my fifth-year thesis was a Cricket Stadium!," he further said.

"After I finished Architecture, for about 10 months, I didn't even work, I was just at home and I was figuring out what I can do in my life," he added. In the recently concluded Champions Trophy, he took 9 wickets. He repeated the same form into the IPL as he became KKR’s highest wicket-taker. Varun has 6 wickets in 4 matches so far.

Varun Chakravarthy is a leg spin bowler who plays for both the national team and domestic, for Tamil Nadu, and in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders which bought him in 2020. He debuted in IPL with Kings XI Punjab.