Kitchen in one state, bedroom in another! See Pawar family’s house divided in two states

A house was constructed on the boundary of the states of Maharashtra and Telangana. The house is built in two states. The portion of the house is split evenly between Telangana and Maharashtra. Telangana is home to the kitchen, while Maharashtra is home to the hall and bedroom. People may find this thing strange to hear, but it is the reality.

On the border of Telangana and Maharashtra in the village of Maharajguda, the Pawar family resides in a ten-room home. The Pawar family's home has eight rooms, four of which are in Telangana and four of which are in Maharashtra.

A house in Maharajguda village, Chandrapur is spread between Maharashtra & Telangana - 4 rooms fall in Maharashtra while 4 others in Telangana



Owner, Uttam Pawar says, "12-13 of us live here. My brother's 4 rooms in Telangana & 4 of mine in Maharashtra, my kitchen in Telangana"

While the hall and bedroom are located in Maharashtra, the kitchen portion of the house is in Telangana. There are 13 members in the Pawar family. The 10-room home has been home to Uttam and Chandu Pawar for many years.

The Pawar family's home and property were divided into two states in the wake of the 1969 border dispute. Our home is located in both the states of Maharashtra and Telangana, according to Uttam Pawar.

However, as a result of this, he has not encountered any issues to date. The family pays property taxes in both states and benefits from their respective governments' programmes in exchange. The Pawar family owns vehicles with dual-state licence plates.