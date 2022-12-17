Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
Kitchen in one state, bedroom in another! See Pawar family’s house divided in two states
A house was constructed on the boundary of the states of Maharashtra and Telangana. The house is built in two states. The portion of the house is split evenly between Telangana and Maharashtra. Telangana is home to the kitchen, while Maharashtra is home to the hall and bedroom. People may find this thing strange to hear, but it is the reality.
On the border of Telangana and Maharashtra in the village of Maharajguda, the Pawar family resides in a ten-room home. The Pawar family's home has eight rooms, four of which are in Telangana and four of which are in Maharashtra.
While the hall and bedroom are located in Maharashtra, the kitchen portion of the house is in Telangana. There are 13 members in the Pawar family. The 10-room home has been home to Uttam and Chandu Pawar for many years.
The Pawar family's home and property were divided into two states in the wake of the 1969 border dispute. Our home is located in both the states of Maharashtra and Telangana, according to Uttam Pawar.
However, as a result of this, he has not encountered any issues to date. The family pays property taxes in both states and benefits from their respective governments' programmes in exchange. The Pawar family owns vehicles with dual-state licence plates.
According to ANI, 14 villages in Jivati Tehsil that border the states of Maharashtra and Telangana are the subject of a boundary dispute. These 14 villages include comprising the village of Maharajguda. Additionally, this settlement is split into two states. This village is split equally between Telangana and Maharashtra.