'KISS Of Life...': Heart-Warming video of a turtle trying to pull back his fish friend in the water goes viral - WATCH

Viral: The video of a turtle and a fish ended up being one of the most amazing videos on X, the former Twitter. What made this video so amazing was that it was different from anything else amazing that could be found online—rather than showing tourists around a foreign country, trying out some delicious local food, or taking pictures of beautiful buildings, it showed a turtle saving the life of his fish friend who was waiting for his fate outside the water.

There are several touching and breathtaking videos on the internet, but one that has recently gained a lot of attention shows a turtle that appears to be saving the life of a fish. A fish is shown in the 10-second video lying dead on a rock placed in a water body, with only its head submerged in the water and the rest of its body resting on the rock. When the turtle tries to pull the fish back into the water, it wakes up and starts to wriggle before swimming away, saving the fish's life.

The turtle that saved the fish's life pic.twitter.com/vuCxuvsnCx — Enezator 1 Mn (@Enezator) August 27, 2025

Online users have responded to this video in a variety of ways, offering a wide range of opinions and theories. While some have humorously suggested that the turtle was merely looking for food, others have hailed its actions as heroic. Whatever the interpretation, there is no doubt that the video, which highlights the uncertain and frequently unexpected actions of wildlife, has won over many hearts. While many viewers interpreted this as an act of kindness, others speculated that the turtle might have been trying to eat the fish, inadvertently causing it to revive. Netizens went crazy and poured their opinions into the comment box as soon as a user of X (formerly Twitter) shared the old video. According to one user, "What a caring creature." One more person wrote, "This made my day."