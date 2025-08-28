Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Palghar building collapse: 17 dead, rescue operation underway; builder arrested

After Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar turns greedy, evil, signs this pan-India film, says fans will be 'shocked, surprised'

As US tariffs kick in, ex-US diplomat blames 'unpredictable' American diplomacy for complicating India trade talks

'KISS Of Life...': Heart-Warming video of a turtle trying to pull back his fish friend in the water goes viral - WATCH

Bihar on high alert: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist enter state via Nepal border ahead of assembly elections

What may happen if India does not buy Russian oil? What may be price of crude? Will it affect Western world, including US?

Sonu Sood sells his luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 8 crore

Meet man behind India's favourite rum brand Old Monk, how an army Brigadier turned it into cult classic

Ajwain water vs Chia seeds water: Which morning drink is more beneficial for weight loss? Key differences explained

Meet woman, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain', left social media to clear UPSC exam, later became IFS officer with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar turns greedy, evil, signs this pan-India film, says fans will be 'shocked, surprised'

After BB 18, Shilpa Shirodkar turns greedy, evil, signs this pan-India film

As US tariffs kick in, ex-US diplomat blames 'unpredictable' American diplomacy for complicating India trade talks

Ex-US diplomat blames 'unpredictable' American diplomacy for complicating...

What may happen if India does not buy Russian oil? What may be price of crude? Will it affect Western world, including US?

What may happen if India does not buy Russian oil? Will it hit US economy?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeViral

VIRAL

'KISS Of Life...': Heart-Warming video of a turtle trying to pull back his fish friend in the water goes viral - WATCH

Viral News: Netizens went crazy and poured their opinions into the comment box as soon as a user of X (formerly Twitter) shared the old video.

Latest News

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 02:40 PM IST

'KISS Of Life...': Heart-Warming video of a turtle trying to pull back his fish friend in the water goes viral - WATCH
Twitter Viral VIdeo: Turtle saving fish life
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Viral: The video of a turtle and a fish ended up being one of the most amazing videos on X, the former Twitter. What made this video so amazing was that it was different from anything else amazing that could be found online—rather than showing tourists around a foreign country, trying out some delicious local food, or taking pictures of beautiful buildings, it showed a turtle saving the life of his fish friend who was waiting for his fate outside the water.

There are several touching and breathtaking videos on the internet, but one that has recently gained a lot of attention shows a turtle that appears to be saving the life of a fish. A fish is shown in the 10-second video lying dead on a rock placed in a water body, with only its head submerged in the water and the rest of its body resting on the rock. When the turtle tries to pull the fish back into the water, it wakes up and starts to wriggle before swimming away, saving the fish's life.

Online users have responded to this video in a variety of ways, offering a wide range of opinions and theories. While some have humorously suggested that the turtle was merely looking for food, others have hailed its actions as heroic. Whatever the interpretation, there is no doubt that the video, which highlights the uncertain and frequently unexpected actions of wildlife, has won over many hearts. While many viewers interpreted this as an act of kindness, others speculated that the turtle might have been trying to eat the fish, inadvertently causing it to revive. Netizens went crazy and poured their opinions into the comment box as soon as a user of X (formerly Twitter) shared the old video. According to one user, "What a caring creature." One more person wrote, "This made my day."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Celebs look at Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mrunal Thakur to Ananya Panday, who wore what this festive season
Celebs look at Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mrunal Thakur to Ananya Panday, who wore w
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 10 wishes, WhatsApp messages, status to celebrate Ganpati Bappa
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 10 wishes, messages to celebrate Ganpati Bappa
After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under former captain MS Dhoni, says 'He never liked...'
After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under Dhoni
Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: Massive cloudburst in Doda district, over 3 dead
Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: Massive cloudburst in Doda district
Amid divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja bags maiden show as judge in Farah Khan's...
Amid divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja bags maiden show as judge in...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE