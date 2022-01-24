King of bizarre street food combinations: Street-side eatery makes gulab jamun pakodas – WATCH viral video

We have all raised eyebrows after watching bizarre food combination videos on social media platforms. You have seen oreo maggi and fanta omlette, but have you thought about gulab jamun pakodas?

This food blogger recently tried gulab jamun pakodas at a street-side eatery and her reaction has gone viral on the internet. The viral video shows food blogger Bhawna trying this odd food combination. The video was first shared on Bhawna’s Instagram page – Delhi Tummy.

This weird combination was made by a street food vendor to please dessert lovers. Instead, it seems to be a disgusting concoction. To make these odd looking pakodas, the street food vendor adds the gulab jamuns to a batter. Then he generously coats each piece of gulab jamuns in a pakoda batter which he deep-fries into hot oil.

Food blogger Bhawna tried the dish but was totally against the food combination. Her reaction was full of disgust and she even threw the leftover piece in the dustbin.

Watch video here

The viral video has now grabbed over 4.1 million views as netizens relate to the food blogger’s reaction. Most netizens felt disgusted at the bizarre food combination.

An Instagram user commented, “That hurts. Nightmare for every dessert lover”. Another one said, "Time to go to Mars”.

Another well-known food blogger Sarah Hussain had recently made a video to comment upon this new trend of bizarre food combinations. Despite being the most followed food blogger in her category, Sarah refuses to give in to odd food trends.

Watch video here:

She recently shared a video on her Instagram account Zingy Zest with the caption, “Ye video samjh seva ke liye banaayi gayi hai, iss video se kissi ko thes pohchi hai toh pohchni bhi chahiye, saath mein mera ghoosaa bhi pohchna chahiye! Thank you.”