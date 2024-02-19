This Indian king used to wear clothes made of gold, the nails of artisans were cut like....

Beyond his extravagant attire, the King of Baroda possessed an extraordinary collection of diamonds and jewellery.

During India's Independence, over 500 princely states existed, each governed by its own king or ruler. These rulers were exceptionally wealthy, and many were known for their opulent lifestyles, none more so than King of Baroda Sayajirao Gaekwad III. Known for his grandeur, the King of Baroda was synonymous with extravagance, often engaging in rituals that incorporated gold and precious jewels.

The King of Baroda was notable for his sartorial choices. His attire, as described by historians Dominique LaPierre and Larry Collins in "Freedom at Midnight," was meticulously crafted using gold thread, a process that took months to complete.

The task of crafting these gold-threaded clothes fell solely to one family in Baroda. This family, for generations, had the exclusive privilege of creating clothes for the Maharaja, a process that involved growing their nails several centimeters long and then using them, akin to combs, to cut the gold thread into fabric.

Beyond his extravagant attire, the King of Baroda possessed an extraordinary collection of diamonds and jewellery. This collection included the world's seventh-largest diamond, Sitar-e-Dakkan, a gift from French Emperor Napoleon III to his lover Eugenie. The Maharaja's jewellery treasury also boasted curtains made of pearls, adorned with stunning red-green jewels.

The Maharaja of Baroda would often be seen riding an elephant extravagantly adorned. The elephant itself was a 100-year-old giant, with tusks that had been the victor in twenty battles. All the elephant's gear, from the howdah where the prince sat to his harness, and even the great saddle-cloth, or shabrack, covering its back, was made of gold. As an additional symbol of its triumphs, the elephant sported ten gold chains hanging from each ear, each chain valued at £25,000, representing one of the twenty victories.

Another monarch, the Maharaja of Bharatpur, possessed an even more extensive collection of jewels. His most prized possession was a necklace of pearls, insured for ten lakh dollars in England's Lloyd's Bank. Additionally, the Maharaja owned a shield made of 1001 light sky-coloured diamonds, a rule of his that he would wear it once a year, completely naked, in front of his subjects.