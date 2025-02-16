King Kong enjoys splashing in ponds, munching on bananas, and interacting with the humans who care for him. His calm and affectionate nature makes him a favourite among farm workers and visitors.

A 3-year-old water buffalo from Thailand, named King Kong, has officially been recognised as the world's tallest by Guinness World Records. Standing at an incredible 6 feet 8 inches from hoof to withers, he is about 20 inches taller than an average adult water buffalo.

King Kong was born on April 1, 2021, at Ninlanee Farm in Nakhon Ratchasima. His owner, Suchart Booncharoen, noticed his extraordinary height from the moment he was born and named him after the famous movie monster. His impressive size quickly set him apart from other buffaloes on the farm.

Despite his massive height, King Kong is not aggressive. Instead, he is known for his gentle and playful nature. Farm worker Cherpatt Wutti describes him as a friendly giant who enjoys spending time with people. "He loves to be scratched, run around, and play. It’s like having a big, powerful puppy on the farm," she said.

King Kong enjoys splashing in ponds, munching on bananas, and interacting with the humans who care for him. His calm and affectionate nature makes him a favourite among farm workers and visitors.

His parents still live on Ninlanee Farm, along with many other water buffaloes and horses. The farm provides a safe and comfortable environment for him to continue growing. Given his young age, he might even get taller in the coming years.

King Kong’s record-breaking height has gained attention worldwide, with animal lovers and Guinness World Records enthusiasts fascinated by his incredible size. His story highlights the uniqueness of nature and how some animals can grow beyond normal expectations.

With his towering presence and lovable personality, King Kong has become a star on the farm. His journey continues to inspire those who see him, proving that even the biggest animals can have the softest hearts.

