'King Khan ka jaadu' :Girl grooves inside theatre on SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan, viral video

This girl has delighted netizens with a spectacular performance to the movie’s popular song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' inside the theatre.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

'King Khan ka jaadu' :Girl grooves inside theatre on SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is now in theatres, and fans are ecstatic to see King Khan on the big screen for the first time in four years. They are celebrating his return by setting off fireworks and dancing to dhol beats outside theatres, as well as singing and dancing to Pathaan's songs inside. And adding its own share to the blend, this girl has delighted netizens with a spectacular performance to  movie’s popular song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' inside the theatre. The video was shared on Instagram by user named @shravani_kale1 and it has amassed a whopping 1.8 million views.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shona (@shravani_kale1)

 The now-viral video captures the girl shaking her legs to Pathaan’s song Jhoome Jo Pathaan as it plays in the background inside a theatre.  She posted the video on the internet and wrote, "Ahhhh wait for it guys I totally enjoyed that"

The video has received over 1.8 million views since it was shared a few days ago, and the number is still growing. It has also received over 75,000 likes and numerous responses.

People's reactions to the video were as follows:

"Wow, what a dance!!" exclaimed one Instagram user. "The way you're unbothered by people in the back," another wrote, using a heart emoticon. "The #Pathaan fandom is insane," a third said.

