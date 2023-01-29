'King Khan for a reason': Woman drops heartwarming story of meeting Shah Rukh Khan as kid, see viral post here

screengrab

New Delhi: With the release of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan fans finally have the opportunity to view the superstar on a large screen. As expected, social media is flooded with stories praising SRK. There is a healthy portion among them that is gaining popularity. Now a woman on Twitter shared her story remembering her wonderful meeting with Shah Rukh Khan when she was a little girl.

Here is my SRK story.Thought about this a long time before posting but if not now then never.

2001,I was in 6th grade,volunteering for a school newspaper called The Telegraph in Schools.SRK was in Kolkata for 'Asoka' .Me and a fellow journalist wanted to interview him! 1/n pic.twitter.com/3mShxgOtrQ — rudrani (@rudrani_dg) November 2, 2021

Rudrani, a Twitter user, reposted a tweet that she had initially posted in 2021. “As #Pathaan roars into the box office, time to reshare the one time I met him as a kid and he turned out to be a kind and gentle human being. Welcome back @iamsrk.” She wrote after resharing the post

Rudrani described in the thread how she and her buddy attempted to see Shah Rukh Khan in order to do an interview with him for a publication operated by college students. “It was the longest of shots. We were two school kids with zero clout. There was a long queue of prominent journalists at The Park Hotel, waiting to meet him. Some people openly laughed in my face, an interview with the superstar. Well, we had nothing to lose,”, she wrote, outlining her situation. She continued by mentioning how Shah Rukh Khan met them and spoke with them for almost 45 minutes. . “SRK was humble, soft spoken and funny throughout that interview,” she further wrote in the thread.

The post went viral for obvious reasons. King Khan's fan flooded the comment section with heartfelt reaction. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

In the comments section, one person said, "What a story! Tells a lot about the humility of this man we all love.." A second person added, "He may not be a brilliant actor but surely a good human being.. " "King khan for a reason" said a third. A fourth person added, "Love you SRK."