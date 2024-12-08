The heartwarming moment concluded with Khan hugging the newlyweds, a gesture that melted hearts across social media.

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his charismatic presence and heartwarming gestures, left fans in awe as a video from a recent wedding in Delhi surfaced online. The clip, which quickly went viral, shows the superstar showering the bride, Harshita, with heartfelt compliments and lighting up the celebration with his charm.

The video, shared by make-up artist Amrit Kaur, captured the magical moment. "@iamsrk You made my day, with the way you complimented my bride Harshita, on the way she looked, On her most special day! My hard work payed off!" Kaur wrote while posting the clip.

In the footage, Khan can be seen on stage, engaging with the groom and teaching him how to compliment his bride in a quintessentially filmy style. The crowd erupted into cheers and laughter as the Bollywood icon praised the bride and shared playful banter with the couple.

Adding to the magic, SRK performed his iconic song Pretty Woman from Kal Ho Na Ho, dancing with the bride and leaving everyone mesmerised. He later delivered a power-packed performance on Jhoome Jo Pathaan, making the evening even more unforgettable.

The heartwarming moment concluded with Khan hugging the newlyweds, a gesture that melted hearts across social media. The video has garnered over 4.2 million views in just two days, with fans showering love and admiration for the actor’s sweet gesture.

Many users expressed envy at the couple’s once-in-a-lifetime experience. “Imagine being called beautiful by SRK HIMSELF,” commented one user. Another wrote, “KING complimenting PRINCESS, what a dreamy wedding!”

While curiosity arose about SRK’s appearance at the wedding, make-up artist Kaur revealed that the couple’s families share a close bond with the actor, explaining his attendance at the event.