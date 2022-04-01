King Cobra swallows another snake alive, watch viral video

A lot of videos go viral on the internet, especially wedding videos, however, several videos of animals also go viral which show big snakes eating deers, monkeys, and smaller snakes alive. A video is currently going viral on social media that shows a King Cobra pulling another snake out from its hole and swallowing them whole.

The video shows the snake trying to get free from the clutches of the Cobra, however, King Cobra later follows him whole. Towards the end of the video, we can see King Cobra swallowing the tail portion of the prey snake.

Watch the video here.

(Original video credits: Instagram/@vegancobra)

The video was posted by a user named 'snake._.world' and the original credits to the video were given to an Instagram page named 'Vegan Cobra'. The video was captioned, "Tag Someone that needs to see this..."

So far, the video has more than 5,800 likes on it and several thousand views. A few users also commented on the video. One user wrote, "Everything in nature behind it there is wisdom, God in creation deep meanings but hard movements," while another said, "Wow love seeing the king cobra in action… one of the most majestic of all snakes n the only snake that feeds on other snakes. A very intimidating sanke yet it doesn’t have a bad temper unlike the black Mamba."

A third user wrote, "I can watch snakes but just being close to one hell no and one thing that disturb me about snakes when they turn over on their backs it just looks creepy...... but I always wanted to touch one."