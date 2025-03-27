King Charles and Queen Camilla were welcomed by the energetic sound of Bollywood song “Dhoom Machale”, many social media users reacted on this video shared by the band on their Instagram account. Netizens gave funny references from Dhoom franchise and a meme showing Hrithik disguised as Camilla.

A few days back King Charles and Queen Camilla were welcomed by the energetic sound of Bollywood song “Dhoom Machale”, performed by the Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band. The King and the Queen were attending the annual Commonwealth Day ceremony at Westminster Abbey at the time. The event saw a cultural mix of Scottish bagpipes and Bollywood tunes.

Cross-cultural connect

The Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band was established in the early 1950s and creates a fusion of traditional Scottish bagpiping with Hindu cultural elements. It has branches in the UK, India, the USA, and Kenya, and performs at elite and high-level global events. Earlier, the band had also welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at Madison Square Garden.

The caption of the post read, “Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band London were honoured to perform at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in the esteemed presence of Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla. A truly unforgettable moment celebrating unity, heritage, and culture, and follows a long list of performances by the band in front of royalty.”

Social media reactions

Their performance at the Commonwealth Day ceremony impressed many who filmed it and shared it widely on social media which was abuzz with astonishing reactions from viewers. Many were even surprised at the cross-cultural blend of music that went perfectly with the event.

The users reacted with different emotions, with some cracking jokes and others admiring the symphony of music. The song was taken from the film ‘Dhoom 2’ which showed actor Hrithik Roshan disguising multiple times. This act was used by the viewers who put up the actor’s portrayal of Queen Elizabeth on social media. One of the users called this pic of Hrithik as ‘Queen Camila’. The users took the film’s story seriously by continuing this gimmick as of them said, that “this is Hrithik Roshan gone to take Kohinoor back’.

One of the users made a hint about Dhoom 4, saying, “I think Dhoom 4 movie promotion that here.” “Dhoom 5 featuring his highness,” joked another