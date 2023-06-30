Kind man quenches thirst of lioness with bare hands in viral video, internet reacts

screengrab

New Delhi: Lions are often perceived as powerful and potentially dangerous animals, capable of attacking when they feel threatened. Given this reputation, it takes a great deal of courage to approach a lion, even for something as simple as offering water. However, there are individuals who are willing to take the risk. A recent viral video showcases a man who decided to feed water directly from a bottle to a thirsty lioness, using only his bare hands. The video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

The act captured in the video is both fascinating and daring. It highlights the deep compassion and fearlessness of the individual who stepped forward to help quench the lioness's thirst. The simple act of offering water to a wild animal demonstrates a profound understanding of their needs and a willingness to go above and beyond to alleviate their suffering.

“If there is magic on this planet, it is contained in water.” pic.twitter.com/ORw4lZDr7L — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 29, 2023

Nanda shared the video with a caption that reads,"If there is magic on this planet, it is contained in water.”

After the viral video of the man feeding water to the thirsty lioness surfaced, people on the internet were left with a mix of emotions, ranging from confusion to surprise. The warm gesture displayed in the video touched the hearts of many viewers, evoking a sense of admiration and awe.

Some users expressed their sentiments with simple yet heartfelt comments. One individual commented, "Beautiful," capturing the essence of the touching moment. Another user reflected on the significance of the encounter, stating, "We are part of nature... this is the epitome of trust for each other." This comment highlights the profound connection that can exist between humans and the natural world, emphasizing the trust and understanding that can develop between species.

The impact of the video was not lost on one viewer who shared, "Got goosebumps!!" This powerful reaction speaks to the emotional intensity and the sense of wonder that the video evoked in them. It indicates how the encounter transcended a mere interaction and became a moment of genuine connection and empathy.

Such reactions from internet users demonstrate the power of these kinds of videos to evoke emotions and spark contemplation about our relationship with nature and wildlife. The unexpected act of compassion displayed by the man in the video touched a chord with many, reminding them of the beauty and complexity of the natural world and the potential for mutual respect and trust between humans and animals.