Kim Kardashian is synonymous with fashion in the world. Whatever the global icon wears becomes a hot cake in the industry. She doesn’t shy away from breaking stereotypes and always goes bolder with her sartorial choices despite facing backlash. A few days ago, she found herself at the center of controversy when she paired Princess Diana's rare amethyst cross necklace with provocative attire. Once again, she came under fire for her Dolce & Gabbana and SKIMS, photoshoot.

This time, Kim grabbed negative attention from fans for her latest photoshoot in which she posed in a white lace lingerie set. What became a point of debate was her rosary necklace which she paired with the lingerie. In no time, her social media post was flooded with negative comments from netizens slamming her for disrespecting the holy necklace. One of the users pointed out that it was unnecessary to wear a sacred necklace with a bold outfit. “I don’t feel right with a rosary and this type of photo shoot,” said a user. Another commented, “Take that rosary off! It is not jewellery!”

For those unaware, the Rosary necklace holds significance for Catholics. It is not just a piece of jewellery but a sign of sanctity that brings one closer to God. A rosary necklace is a reminder of our faith and commitment to Catholics.

A netizen questioned Kim’s belief system and said, “Where is the Holy Water!??? She needs to get splashed.” Another user commented, “Uhm have you ever done research on rosary before taking a half-nude picture with?? That’s beyond shameful of your action!” So far, Kim has not issued any clarification or reaction to facing social media wrath over her latest photoshoot.

Earlier, Kim ignited a debate about heritage and respect over her bold fashion choice at the LACMA Gala. She wore a custom white Gucci gown featuring a plunging neckline and paired it with a historical accessory-Princess Diana's rare amethyst cross necklace. Her appearance sparked controversy with many expressing concern over the perceived disrespect toward the necklace's legacy.