Yeonmi Park also made other shocking claims about Kim Jong-un's "Pleasure Squad", stating that after the girls were chosen, they had to undergo medical tests to confirm that they were virgins. "Even the smallest defect" like a minor scar, leads to disqualification.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets troops who have taken part in the military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army, in this undated photo released on April 29, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

Last year, a prominent defector from North Korea took the world by storm, revealing some shocking details about how the country's supreme leader Kim Jong-un selects 25 virgin girls every year to join his "Pleasure Squad". Her claims, which created a storm at the time, are again going viral. YouTuber, author, and American conservative activist, Yeonmi Park, who escaped North Korea when she was young, revealed that Kim Jong-un selects these women based on their political allegiance and beauty.

Yeonmi Park further stated how she too, was scouted for the role twice but was eventually dropped due to her "family status". The Daily Star, at the time, quoted Yeonmi Park as saying, "Once they find some pretty girls, the first thing they do is check into their family status – their political status. They eliminate any girls with family members that have escaped from North Korea, or have relatives in South Korea or other countries." Officials often visit classrooms and schoolyards to select candidates, she said.

After the completion of the process, the few girls who would pass the test were sent to Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, where their sole purpose was to satisfy the dictator's desires.

As per Yeonmi Park, the squad is divided into three groups - one trained in massage, the other in performing songs and dances, and the third one to be "sexually intimate with the dictator, and other men. They have to learn how to please these men that's their only goal".

The Daily Star report further stated that the members of the squad, after they reached their mid-20s, would see the end of their tenure, after which they would typically get married off to the leader's bodyguards.



As per Yeonmi Park, the "pleasure squad" was conceived during the 1970s era of Kim Jong-un's father, Kim Jong-il who thought that "having sexual intimacy with young teenage girls would give him immortality".



"He thought 'If I pick some pretty girls, and place them where my father Kim Il-Sung (Kim Jong-un's grandfather) stays, he might find that very pleasurable.' So he picked beautiful women and put them in resorts that Kim Il-Sung visited. Kim Il-Sung was so touched that his son thought of his pleasure, and that’s why he nominated Kim Jong-il as his successor," Yeonmi Park said.

