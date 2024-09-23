Twitter
Kim Jong Un's North Korea has executed 2 women for helping...

The move has drawn international criticism as North Korea has executed two women for this reason

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

Kim Jong Un's North Korea has executed 2 women for helping...
North Korea's execution of two women, Ri, 39, and Kang, 43, on August 31 has drawn international criticism. According to the human rights group Gyeore'eol Unification Solidarity, the women were accused of assisting North Koreans in China to escape to South Korea. The execution followed a public trial in Chongjin, North Korea.

Ri and Kang were part of a group of 500 North Koreans forcibly repatriated by China in October 2023. While nine other women received life sentences on similar charges, the two women were executed after a brief one-hour trial held in a marketplace, attended by hundreds of residents. The trial started at 11 am, and the execution occurred on the same day, according to reports.

This incident highlights North Korea’s harsh treatment of defectors. Women make up the majority of North Koreans fleeing to China, often falling into human trafficking networks. 

Ri and Kang were reportedly sold into an adult entertainment business in China, where they later helped other women escape to South Korea.

The international community, including South Korea, has called on China to stop repatriating North Korean defectors.

Human rights groups argue that these forced repatriations violate international laws, as defectors face severe punishment upon their return to North Korea.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
