Kili Paul, sister Neema's impressive dance to Bhojpuri song 'Patli Kamariya' wows netizens, viral video

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you are active on Instagram, you would have definitely heard the crazily viral Bhojpuri song ‘Patli Kamariya Mori’. The song has taken the Internet by storm as people from across the world are tempted to fall on the ground and raise their torsos to show some energetic dance moves. Now Kili Paul, a popular Tanzanian Instagrammer, is the latest to jump on the bandwagon, seen shaking a leg to the hit song with his sister Neema Paul. The video, which was posted few days ago, has already received 2 million likes till now.

In the viral clip, Kili and his sister Neema can be seen dancing enthusiastically to the viral song. They ace all the hook steps that other people who are participating in this trend are seen to be doing. They continues dancing with a big smile on their face and pulls off this dance with ease.

"Trend I couldn’t shake it" reads the caption that he posted this video with, along with a laughing and a fire emoji. He also used the hashtags #kilipaul #neemapaul #india #bollywood #pune #nepal #songs #instagram #instagood #instalike #insta #instadaily #instamood #music #dance #life #lifestyle #love.

The video garnered over 30 million views after being shared online. Netizens were highly impressed by Kili and Neema's energetic dance moves and praised them in the comments section.

“You did it better brother ,” posted an individual. “Wow, you both dance so well, much love from India” commented another. “this is so sweet, Kili. awesome dance. big thumbs to your sister too,” posted a third.