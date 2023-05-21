Search icon
Kili Paul, Neema Paul dance to trending 'Note Chappan Ki Machine' in viral video, internet loves it

In the clip, he can be seen grooving to a popular Haryanavi song 'Bhole Baba Dede Note Chapan Ki Machine' with his sister Neema.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

New Delhi: Internet phenomena Kili Paul and Neema Paul's dance skills to various Indian songs frequently go viral. The duo frequently selects well-known regional pieces and performs a dance to them. Now, the Tanzanian boy has posted a video of himself dancing to trending Haryanvi song 'Bhole Baba Dede Note Chapan Ki Machine'. Yes, that happened. He was also joined by his sister Neema and their dance moves were super entertaining to watch. The duo's expressions were absolutely on-point as well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The video was shared one day ago on Instagram. It has so far raked up more than 2.7 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Kili's fans and followers, especially Haryanvi track lovers, thoroughly loved the clip.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:
"Love from India," one user wrote. Another person said, "Mind blowing." "Super se bhi upar," said a third. "OMG, this so super stunning" a fourth person said. "You two siblings are incredible. Looking fabulous both of you," a fifth said.

