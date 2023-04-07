Kili Paul, Neema Paul dance to Bhojpuri song Kariya Dress in viral video, netizens say 'hila dala'

screengrab

New Delhi: Kili and Neema Paul, a Tanzanian sibling duet, are well-known on the Internet for their dance and lip-sync videos to popular Indian songs. The influencer duo recently treated their fans in Bihar with their new clip. In it, they can be seen dancing and lip-syncing to a Bhojpuri song, Kariya Dress. It quickly drew millions of eyes and drove many to stand up and shake a leg. It could have the same impact on you.

"Reel it, feel it. Bhojpuri is lit," wrote Kili Paul while sharing a video on Instagram. In the now-viral video, the two can be seen matching their movements to the music. They can even be seen lip-syncing the popular song. Both have happy and wide smiles on their faces as they dance.

After being shared online, the video garnered over a million views. Kili's fans and following, particularly Bhojpuri music lovers, were enthralled by the video.

Take a peek at these reactions:

"Neema has opened up a lot, and she is enjoying herself," one person noted in the Instagram comments area. "You nailed it, man @kili_paul," said another. "Your lip-syncing is flawless.Love. Neema, ma'am, you are incredible!!!! Amazing dance and expressions by Neema ma'am," a third person said. "This song is LOVED all over India, not just Bihar, brother," said a fourth. "It's a great Bhojpuri song." Many people responded to the video with heart and fire emojis.