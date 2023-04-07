Search icon
Kili Paul, Neema Paul dance to Bhojpuri song Kariya Dress in viral video, netizens say 'hila dala'

The influencer duo recently treated their fans in Bihar with their new clip. In it, they can be seen dancing and lip-syncing to a Bhojpuri song, Kariya Dress.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

New Delhi: Kili and Neema Paul, a Tanzanian sibling duet, are well-known on the Internet for their dance and lip-sync videos to popular Indian songs.  The influencer duo recently treated their fans in Bihar with their new clip. In it, they can be seen dancing and lip-syncing to a Bhojpuri song, Kariya Dress. It quickly drew millions of eyes and drove many to stand up and shake a leg. It could have the same impact on you.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Reel it, feel it. Bhojpuri is lit," wrote Kili Paul while sharing a video on Instagram. In the now-viral video, the two can be seen matching their movements to the music. They can even be seen lip-syncing the popular song. Both have happy and wide smiles on their faces as they dance. 

 After being shared online, the video garnered over a million views. Kili's fans and following, particularly Bhojpuri music lovers, were enthralled by the video.

Take a peek at these reactions:

"Neema has opened up a lot, and she is enjoying herself," one person noted in the Instagram comments area. "You nailed it, man @kili_paul," said another. "Your lip-syncing is flawless.Love. Neema, ma'am, you are incredible!!!! Amazing dance and expressions by Neema ma'am," a third person said. "This song is LOVED all over India, not just Bihar, brother," said a fourth. "It's a great Bhojpuri song." Many people responded to the video with heart and fire emojis.

 

