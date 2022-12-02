Kili Paul and his sister Neema recreate Pakistani girl Ayesha’s viral dance performance, internet is impressed

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you are a frequent social media user, you cannot have missed this video of Pakistani girl Ayesha dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's yesteryears song Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the internet is currently obsessed with this trending song. Many people are attempting to recreate the viral dance performance and Instagram is now flooded with these videos. Now, Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul have recreated the viral dance steps and grabbed the attention of the internet. The viral video is shared on Kili Paul official Instagram and it has garnered more than views. Take a look here:

In the viral video, Kili and his sister Neema Paul can be seen donning traditional Masaai clothes and grooving to the trending Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja song with absolute elegance and grace. Their killer energy drew millions of eyes and a thunderous round of applause from netizens. They perfectly imitated Ayesha's dance steps, and you might find yourself watching them groove on repeat. “Tried To Dance like That One Viral Girl,” reads the video caption.

READ: ‘Why are you not wearing your muffler?’: Woman asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, here’s how he responded



The short segment has received 1.8 million views after being shared online. Netizens were awestruck by Kili and his sister's amazing moves and on-point recreation. They flooded the comment section with praises.

“Ye trend Africa tak pahoch gaya ,” expressed an Instagram user. “Beautiful! This is so wholesome” posted another. “ I absolutely LOVED your dance moves kili. Ignore your haters, stand tall and more power to you! Please come up with more love from India,” commented a third. “This is so so goood.. I loved it,” wrote a fourth.

In case you have not watched the Ayesha's viral dance video yet, here it is: