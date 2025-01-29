A viral video showing three children hanged by their necks during what appeared to a Republic Day programme at a school is going viral online, leaving netizens disgusted.

A viral video showing three children hanged by their necks during what appeared to a Republic Day programme at a school is going viral online, leaving netizens disgusted.

The clip, shared on 'X', features three children hanged with a rope with their faces covered with black masks during the play seemingly based on the lives of Indian revolutionaries - Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

Watch

However, it is yet to be ascertained when and where the event took place.

"It is wrong to put someone's life in danger like this for a program.The video is viral on social media. It is necessary to investigate when and where the incident occurred and take cognizance of it", the post was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

"It should not be performed without any safety measures", an user wrote, expressing concern over the event.

"Stupidity at its peak", another user commented,.

A third wrote, "This is extremely dangerous and organiser need to be rehabed."