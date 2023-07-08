Search icon
Kid quenches thirst of puppy using hand pump, viral video wins internet

A viral video captured the poignant moment when a small child selflessly quenched a thirsty puppy's longing for water.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

New Delhi: In today's competitive world, it is imperative for individuals to tap into their full potential and strive for excellence to achieve success and set themselves apart from the masses. Developing admirable qualities from an early age is particularly crucial, as young minds are malleable and receptive to positive influences. Nearly all parents aspire to instill their children with virtuous values and teachings, recognizing the significance of grooming them for a prosperous future.

The merits of kindness and compassion are manifold. Not only do these virtues yield long-term benefits, but they also play a pivotal role in fostering personal happiness and triumph. Unfortunately, encountering genuinely compassionate individuals in today's society has become increasingly rare. However, there are instances where young children emerge as beacons of these positive qualities, serving as shining examples to inspire us all.

One such heartwarming incident recently took the internet by storm. A viral video captured the poignant moment when a small child selflessly quenched a thirsty puppy's longing for water. The child's compassionate gesture, coupled with their innocent demeanor, captivated the online community, garnering widespread admiration.

The footage portrays the child standing next to a hand pump, determinedly operating the lever. Meanwhile, the parched puppy patiently waits beside the water outlet, its longing evident in its eyes. Despite the child's limited physical strength, they persistently pump the lever, determined to provide relief to their furry friend. Eventually, a small stream of water trickles out, and the puppy ecstatically licks at the life-giving liquid, grateful for the child's unwavering kindness.

The video, initially shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda, an esteemed official of the Indian Forest Services (IFS), quickly went viral, captivating viewers worldwide. The overwhelming response from netizens flooded the comments section with an outpouring of praise and adoration.

 

