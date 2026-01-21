Khawaja Asif trolled for inaugurating fake Pizza Hut outlet: 5 times Pakistani defence minister embarrassed his country

After the incident, the United States-based food chain has issued a statement, calling the outlet "unauthorised" and denying having any links to it. But this is far from the first time when Asif has embarrassed himself and his country with his acts or comments.

Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif is again facing brutal trolling after visuals surfaced on social media showing him inaugurating a fake Pizza Hut store in Sialkot. After the incident, the United States-based food chain has issued a statement, calling the outlet "unauthorised" and denying having any links to it. But this is far from the first time when Asif has embarrassed himself and his country with his acts or comments. Here are some instances when Asif was trolled in similar fashion.

Called floods a 'blessing': In the midst of severe flooding in Pakistan last year, Asif told people living in low-lying areas to store the floodwaters in containers and said that the disaster was a "blessing." Millions of people were affected and over a thousand people were killed due to the floods triggered by record-breaking monsoon rains in Punjab province.

Demanded Netanyahu's kidnapping: Quite recently, apparently impressed by the US' capture of deposed Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, Asif said America or Turkey should abduct Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the war in Gaza. "No community has done what Israel has done to Palestinians in the last 4000-5000 years. He (Netanyahu) is the biggest criminal of humanity. The world has not seen a bigger criminal," Asif said in a televised interview.

Claims of hacking IPL match: Last year, Asif said in the parliament of Pakistan that the country's so-called "cyber warriors" had turned off the floodlights in an Indian cricket stadium during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. His remark appeared to be a reference to the May 8 IPL tie between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Himachal Pradesh -- which was cancelled midway due to a power outage caused by a technical failure in the area. The previous day, India had launched coordinated precision airstrikes against several terror camps located in Pakistan.

Comment on Indian drones: Asif had also made a number of outrageous statements during and after a military confrontation with India in May last year. In one comment, he said Pakistan had chosen not to intercept Indian drone attacks so that it wouldn't give away the locations of its military installations.

'Proof' of shooting fighter jets: When questioned by a TV news anchor about proof that his country had shot down Indian fighter jets during last year's military clashes, Asif responded: "It's all over social media." He was mercilessly trolled after the bewildering remark.