Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Daring woman in saree grabs dozens of snakes, viral video leaves internet shocked

Upgrade your drinkware collection with stylish and premium glass gets on Amazon

Meet IIT graduate brother of Sudha Murty, genius scientist with key space discoveries, he is…

7 Animals that can kill Tiger

Lesser-known siblings of Indian billionaires

Most popular WWE superstars of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Watch: Agastya Nanda cuts birthday cake with rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan by his side, video goes viral

The Vaccine War OTT release: When, where to watch Vivek Agnihotri film

Dhootha trailer: Journalist Naga Chaitanya races against time to unveil truth behind mysterious predictions

HomeViral

Viral

'Khargosh ho?': Quirky Pikachu-themed helmet leaves Police officer amused, watch

A viral video capturing a man with a Pikachu-themed helmet engaging in a humorous exchange with a police officer has taken the internet by storm.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a delightful twist to the regular road safety scene, a man sporting a Pikachu-themed helmet caught the attention of a police officer, creating a viral sensation on the internet. The incident, recorded in a video now making the rounds, showcases the humorous interaction between the helmet-wearing individual and the law enforcement official.

The footage captures the man standing beside his parked bike as the police officer engages in a conversation with him. Noticing the unique headgear, the officer humorously quips, "Khargosh Ho? (Are you a rabbit?)," eliciting laughter from onlookers in the background. Curious about the helmet's design, he asks the man what's depicted on it, to which the man responds, "Koi helmet nahi laga raha hai, koi laga itna namoona laga raha hai (Some are not using a helmet, while others are using such unique helmets)." In good spirits, the officer remarks, "Acha lag raha hai (Looks good)," pointing to the camera and the helmet's distinctive features.

The exact location of the incident remains unclear, but the video has quickly gained traction on the internet, amassing over a thousand likes and a whopping one lakh views since its upload. Social media users from various corners have joined in on the amusement, with one individual sharing, "Spotted one such helmet in Hyderabad recently."

"Khargosh? Nope, it's a yellow, mouse-like creature Sir!!!" playfully commented another user, while a third expressed their enjoyment with a simple, "Hahaha loved it." A fourth user summed up the sentiment with a touch of humor, stating, "It happens only in India lol." The video stands as a lighthearted reminder that even in matters of safety, a touch of creativity can spark unexpected moments of joy.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Israel-Hamas Prisoner Swap: Road to peace or a compulsion?

Buy YouTube Reel Views: Why You Should Buy Reel Views For Your Youtube Channel

Lutt Putt Gaya: Shah Rukh Khan dances with joy for Taapsee Pannu, Arijit Singh's voice in Dunki song impresses fans

Secure Personal Loans: Rufilo Scam-Free Financing Solutions

‘We are so back’: Open AI co-founder shares image as he returns with Sam Altman

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE