He highlighted several key differences between the two countries in education, gender roles, and societal expectations.

Khan Sir, one of India’s most loved educators, recently appeared on the Raj Shamani podcast, where he shared his views on why China has advanced much faster than India since the mid-20th century. He highlighted several key differences between the two countries in education, gender roles, and societal expectations. Khan Sir pointed out that China’s rise on the global stage is largely due to its focus on practical education and technological progress. He said that India’s heavy emphasis on English in education has become a hurdle, especially for students from poorer backgrounds. This focus on English often leaves many students struggling and limits their opportunities for economic growth.

Another point Khan Sir made was about gender roles in the workforce. In China, men and women share responsibilities equally, especially in factories, which helps boost productivity and economic development. However, in India, traditional roles often confine women to domestic duties, while men bear most financial responsibilities. This imbalance creates pressure on men and restricts women’s empowerment, which slows down societal progress.

Khan Sir also noted that although Indian women have made progress in fields like medicine and aviation, they still face social and professional restrictions in many other areas. He stressed that real empowerment requires changing societal norms and sharing responsibilities more fairly between men and women.

Who is Khan Sir?

Khan Sir is a name that hits close to home for any student who has prepared for examinations like UPSC, SSC, Banking amongst others. His real name is Faisal Khan and he is a Patna-based Youtuber and educator who is a renowned personality among students and known for his way of teaching.

His Youtube channel “Khan GS Research Centre” has been crucial for lakhs of students over the years. In addition to his Youtube channel, he also runs seven offline coaching institutes in the country that work on his vision of imparting education to all. Ever since the inception of his Youtube channel in 2019, students preparing for competitive exams such as SSC, Banking, UPSC, BPSC, and Railways have been able to clear their examinations, doubts and questions through Khan Sir’s high-quality teaching methodology.