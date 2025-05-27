The educator, who runs a coaching center for students preparing for competitive exams in India, recently revealed that he tied the knot in a private ceremony amid tensions between India and Pakistan.

Popular YouTuber Khan Sir, who keeps his personal life veiled, recently opened up about his intimate wedding. The educator, who runs a coaching center for students preparing for competitive exams in India, recently revealed that he tied the knot in a private ceremony amid tensions between India and Pakistan. During that time, he decided to not invite anyone, prioritising the country’s situation over his celebration. In the latest, he posted a video explaining why he kept his wedding a hush-hush affair and also shared the reception date in which he invited his students.

Khan Sir revealed that his wedding reception is set to take place in Patna on June 2, 2025. He intimated this to guests via digital invitation. After the reception, he will host a special wedding feast for all his students. In the video, he was heard saying, “I have told you all first because my existence is thanks to all of you. After the reception on June 2, I will be hosting a special wedding feast for all my students on June 6." As he announced the good news, his students expressed excitement and demanded to see the picture of his bride. Khan Sir, however, chose to refrain from divulging details to maintain privacy.

According to sources, Khan Sir’s wife's name is A S Khan, however, there is no official confirmation. The details about her background and profession have been kept under wraps. Even in the wedding invitation, he did not reveal his wife’s full name, keeping curiosity and excitement among his admirers intact. About the reception, Khan Sir said that the preparations are in full swing. Amid speculations that his real name is Faisal Khan, Khan Sir never confirmed or denied it. Even in the wedding invitation, he referred to himself only as ‘Khan Sir’.

Meanwhile, Khan Sir completed his schooling at Parmar Mission School and later pursued higher education at the University of Allahabad, earning degrees in B.Sc, M.Sc and M.A. in Geography. He has often been embroiled in controversies. In 2021, he shared a France-Pakistan relations video that drew criticism on Twitter, with some users accusing him of being Islamophobic. He was also called out for celebrating the Hindu festival, Raksha Bandhan. In 2022, an FIR was lodged against him over violent protests for the Railway Recruitment Board's NTPC examination.