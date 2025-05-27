The educator, who runs a coaching center for students preparing for competitive exams in India, recently revealed that he tied the knot in a private ceremony amid tensions between India and Pakistan.

Popular YouTuber Khan Sir, Faizal Khan, who keeps his personal life veiled, recently opened up about his intimate wedding. The educator, who runs a coaching center for students preparing for competitive exams in India, recently revealed that he tied the knot in a private ceremony amid tensions between India and Pakistan. During that time, he decided to not invite anyone, prioritising the country’s situation over his celebration. In the latest, he posted a video explaining why he kept his wedding a hush-hush affair and also shared the reception date in which he invited his students.