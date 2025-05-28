Khan sir, who tied the knot secretly, once openly talked about his first love. Let's check below to find out

Khan Sir, a popular figure in the Indian education scene and a celebrated YouTube content creator, is currently making headlines due to his recent marriage. Widely known for his affordable coaching for competitive exams, Khan Sir has become a household name. His YouTube channel, ‘Khan GS Research Center,’ boasts an impressive subscriber base exceeding 24 million. Khan sir recently revealed that he tied the knot in a private ceremony amid tensions between India and Pakistan. During that time, he decided to not invite anyone, prioritising the country’s situation over his celebration. However, do you know who was his 'first' love?

Who was Khan sir's 'first' love?

Khan sir, who tied the knot secretly, once openly talked about his first love. During a conversation on Raj Shamani's podcast, Khan Sir revealed that his first and true love was, in fact, the Indian Army. His deep-seated affection for the Indian Army remains an important aspect of his life, often evoking strong emotions. During the podcast with Raj Shamani he shared his lifelong dream of serving the country, mirroring his elder brother's path. Khan sir told that he even attempted the entrance exam but was unfortunately unable to clear the medical test. To this day, he expresses a willingness to leave everything behind to join the Indian Army if given the opportunity.

However, fate led him down a different path, and Khan Sir channeled his energy into education.

Khan sir wanted to teach a lesson to Pakistan before getting married

When Khan Sir announced his marriage, he humorously referenced the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, joking that he wanted to join the army and "teach Pakistan a lesson" before getting married. However, considering his family's reputation and local expectations, he opted for a quiet wedding ceremony. Now, with the tensions easing, he is planning to celebrate with a grand reception on June 6th.

Who is Khan sir's wife?

According to sources, Khan Sir’s wife's name is A S Khan, however, there is no official confirmation. The details about her background and profession have been kept under wraps. Even in the wedding invitation, he did not reveal his wife’s full name, keeping curiosity and excitement among his admirers intact. About the reception, Khan Sir said that the preparations are in full swing. Amid speculations that his real name is Faisal Khan, Khan Sir never confirmed or denied it. Even in the wedding invitation, he referred to himself only as ‘Khan Sir’.

Khan Sir's YouTube channel

With a small group of students, he started a coaching center in Patna, which eventually grew into a popular YouTube channel. Today, his videos inspire millions of students, offering hope and guidance in their academic pursuits.

The channel's content spans a wide array of subjects, including current affairs, mathematics, and politics, catering to a diverse audience. From humble beginnings with a mere six students in a small coaching center in Patna, Khan Sir has risen to become the most viral teacher in the country. His unique and engaging teaching style has earned him immense popularity among students.