Khan Sir's wedding video became a social media sensation, with many wishing the best for the couple. However, it also sparked controversy, as some people criticized him for having his wife's face covered with a 'ghoonghat' in the video.

Popular YouTube educator Khan Sir recently married in a private ceremony in Patna. While the wedding was celebrated by many, it also led to controversy, with some criticising the content creator regarding his wife's veiled appearance. In a recent podcast with ANI, he addressed the controversy, saying that his wife, AS Khan, chose to keep her face covered with a red veil during the reception.

The host of the podcast discussed the 'VIPs' present at the wedding before addressing the controversy surrounding the veil. In response, the educator clarified that it was his wife's decision to keep her face covered.

What Khan sir said about his wife's 'ghoonghat controversy'?

Explaing about his wife's look during their wedding reception, Khan Sir mentioned that his wife wanted to stand out from the other well-dressed attendees at the reception and chose to keep her face covered to feel like the bride and become the centre of attention. He emphasised that the decision to wear a veil during the reception was hers, as it was her childhood dream to wear a veil, which would distinguish her from the rest of the crowd.

When asked if he was bothered by the online comments, Khan Sir responded, "No, we come from a village. We have a culture there that we cannot ignore. I tried to persuade her, but it was her decision and wish to wear the veil."

Among the attendees at Khan Sir's wedding was Lalu Yadav's son and Bihar's former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Another eminent guest was Khan sir's fellow educator and CEO of Physics Wallah, Alakh Pandey.

Khan Sir and his wife's reception look

For the reception, AS Khan chose a red bridal lehenga with intricate gold zardozi embroidery and sequin embellishments. She paired it with a heavily embroidered blouse and a floor-sweeping lehenga skirt, completing her look with a red dupatta that covered her face. While, Khan Sir wore a burgundy suit for the event.

Meanwhile, a seperate video from Khan sir' wedding reception went viral in which his wife is seen gently lifting her veil with both hands, revealing her face. She is then seen smiling, and the moment has captured the attention of social media users. The video is being widely shared and continues to gain traction online.

However, according to various media reports, the viral video claiming that Khan Sir's wife lifted her veil during the reception is not genuine. It has been revealed that the footage is AI-generated and digitally manipulated using artificial intelligence. This isn’t the first time a prominent public figure has been targeted with such fabricated content - similar incidents have surfaced in the past. Despite this, many people are sharing the video on social media, mistakenly believing it to be real.