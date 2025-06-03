The educator looked visibly joyful as he stood beside his wife when attendees came to greet them. His wife drew major attention, as she kept her face covered in a red veil.

Popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir hosted his wedding reception in Patna on Monday. During the grand reception, he introduced his wife who made her first public appearance in bridal avatar. Several photos and videos from the celebration are doing rounds on the internet, sparking curiosity around his wife, who is identified as AS Khan, reportedly a government officer hailing from Siwan, Bihar.

In one of the videos, Khan Sir was seen escorting his wife to the stage, winning the hearts of the guests. The educator looked visibly joyful as he stood beside his wife when attendees came to greet them. In pictures, Khan Sir’s wife drew major attention, as she kept her face covered in a red veil. Dressed in a heavily embroidered red lehenga, she embraced a classic bridal look. On the other hand, Khan Sir opted for a formal outfit, comprising a black suit paired with a pink shirt and a red tie for the occasion.

Reportedly, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Education Minister Sunil Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Nitish Mishra, Union Minister of State Raj Bhushan Nishad, former minister Mukesh Sahni and other prominent figures from the political and academic world attended the reception to extend their best wishes. The reception took place at Panache Banquets near Shagun Mor, Danapur.



For the unversed, Khan Sir kept his wedding a secret affair as he tied the knot with his wife quietly in May amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. In a live class, he made the revelation in front of his students, explaining that the marriage was a private affair due to the prevailing geopolitical situation. He said, "Meri shaadi ki tareekh tay ho gayi thi, isi dauraan Pakistan aur Bharat ke beech yudh shuru ho gaya, jis karan saade tareeke se shaadi ki gayi. Mere chhote bhaiyon ne maa se keh kar meri shaadi kara di aur maa ki baat taali nahi jaa sakti thi,"he said in the video he shared on his YouTube channel.

He also informed them about a special feast he planned exclusively for them on June 6, 2025. "I have told you all first because my existence is thanks to all of you. After the reception on June 2, I will be hosting a special wedding feast for all my students on June 6, 2025,” he added.